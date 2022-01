Today’s a big day for those waiting for a PS5 restock. Walmart is preparing an “exclusive console drop” for today, giving those in the US a big chance to grab either the disc or Digital Edition of the highly sought-after console. It’s online, too, so folks won’t have to be running around their local Walmart like headless chickens! With many big drops happening recently, there should hopefully be fewer people in the queue, giving those who haven’t yet managed to get a PS5 a better chance at securing one today. Here is the PSLS PS5 Restock Update for January 13, 2022.

