Molecular Foundations for Biotechnology (MFB)

Machines that are confined inside a cage or casing exhibit interesting properties by converting input energy into programmed functions. One such system is the mechanical gyroscope or gyrotop, a fascinating toy that amuses everyone with its incessant rotation. Gyroscopes also have practical applications in the internal navigation systems used in airplanes and satellites, virtual reality headsets, and wireless computer pointing devices. What makes these gyroscopes so beneficial is not only the rotor part but also the frame that aligns the rotor in a particular direction, which restores the momentum of the rotor and protects it against obstacles.

