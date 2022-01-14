ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Molecular Foundations for Biotechnology (MFB)

National Science Foundation (press release)
 6 days ago

A .gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States. A lock () or https:// means you've safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on...

beta.nsf.gov

National Science Foundation (press release)

Pathways into the Earth, Ocean, Polar and Atmospheric & Geospace Sciences (GEOPAths)

Welcome to beta.nsf.gov, the new version of the National Science Foundation's (NSF) website.
EDUCATION
National Science Foundation (press release)

Engineers examine the mechanical forces that influence cell development

Insights could advance artificial tissue engineering and ultimately lead to novel medical treatments. Engineers at the University of Colorado Boulder and Purdue University, funded in part by the U.S. National Science Foundation, explored how mechanical forces guide the early cell development of organisms. The research has the potential for diagnostic and therapeutic breakthroughs in heart disease, artificial tissue engineering and other biomedical applications. Scientists may be able to understand what transforms a collection of cells into a functional organ or organism and replicate the process in a lab environment. The group published the results in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.
ENGINEERING
National Science Foundation (press release)

Advancing Informal STEM Learning Equity Resource Center

Welcome to beta.nsf.gov, the new version of the National Science Foundation's (NSF) website.
EDUCATION
National Science Foundation (press release)

The State of U.S. Science and Engineering 2022

The National Science Board (Board) is required under the National Science Foundation (NSF) Act, 42 U.S.C. § 1863 (j) (1) to prepare and transmit the biennial Science and Engineering Indicators (Indicators) report to the President and Congress every even-numbered year. The report is prepared by the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics (NCSES) within NSF under the guidance of the Board.
SCIENCE
National Science Foundation (press release)

Join the ASCENT webinar on January 24

NSF will hold an informational webinar on January 24, 2022, starting at 3:00 PM Eastern to discuss the Addressing Systems Challenges through Engineering Teams (ASCENT) solicitation (NSF 22-534) and answer questions. ASCENT encourages robust collaborations among the devices, circuits, algorithms, systems, and networks research communities to develop innovative projects. In...
ENGINEERING
National Science Foundation (press release)

Job opening for Thermal Transport Processes program director

The NSF Division of Chemical, Biological, Environmental, and Transport Systems (CBET), within the Directorate for Engineering, announces a nationwide search for engineering professionals to fill a Program Director position with the Thermal Transport Processes program. Formal consideration of interested applicants will begin January 26, 2022, and will continue until a...
SCIENCE
National Science Foundation (press release)

Multimedia Gallery

The human brain has billions of neurons that communicate by sending chemical and electrical signals. Mapping these electrical signals is critical to successful brain surgery and treatment of diseases like Epilepsy and Parkinson's. Researchers have developed an array of brain sensors that record electrical signals directly on the surface of the brain at a higher resolution than before, improving a surgeon's ability to remove brain tumors with minimal risk of damaging healthy tissue and to identify areas where epileptic seizures are born. Learn more at NSF's "The Discovery Files."
VISUAL ART
Nature.com

Cellular and molecular brakes on adipogenesis

De novo adipocyte differentiation ensures healthy adipose tissue expansion and protects against deleterious ectopic lipid deposition in the setting of overnutrition. Dong and Sun et al. identify a molecular brake on adipogenesis that may contribute to the development of insulin resistance in obesity. Adipose tissue is an endocrine organ with...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Boxing up molecular machines

Machines that are confined inside a cage or casing exhibit interesting properties by converting input energy into programmed functions. One such system is the mechanical gyroscope or gyrotop, a fascinating toy that amuses everyone with its incessant rotation. Gyroscopes also have practical applications in the internal navigation systems used in airplanes and satellites, virtual reality headsets, and wireless computer pointing devices. What makes these gyroscopes so beneficial is not only the rotor part but also the frame that aligns the rotor in a particular direction, which restores the momentum of the rotor and protects it against obstacles.
ENGINEERING
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Wyoming News

At-Home COVID Tests Accurate for Ki​ds: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Despite earlier concerns that at-home COVID-19 tests might be less accurate than PCR tests, new research in U.S. children and teens adds to evidence that the rapid tests are highly accurate. The scientists said the accuracy of the tests — which can be used at home and in schools and provide quick results — is similar to that of PCR tests, which have to be analyzed in a lab and can take one to two days to deliver...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Conversation U.S.

CORBEVAX, a new patent-free COVID-19 vaccine, could be a pandemic game changer globally

The world now has a new COVID-19 vaccine in its arsenal, and at a fraction of the cost per dose. Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has seen over 314 million infections and over 5.5 million deaths worldwide. Approximately 60% of the world population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But there is still a glaring and alarming gap in global access to these vaccines. As a virologist who has followed this pandemic closely, I contend that this vaccine inequity should be of grave concern to everyone. If the world has learned anything from this pandemic,...
PHARMACEUTICALS

