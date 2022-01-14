ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: Wells Fargo (WFC) reports earnings and revenue well ahead

By Ivan Brian
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWells Fargo (WFC) released its earnings before the market opened on Friday. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.38 versus the $1.12 average estimate. Revenue came in at $20.86 billion versus the estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo (WFC) will host a conference call to discuss the earnings...

MarketWatch

Wells Fargo wins termination of 2015 regulatory order

Wells Fargo & Co. on Thursday confirmed that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) terminated a consent order from 2015 stemming from billing and marketing practices on identity and debt cancellation products offered by the bank. "The OCC believes that the safety and soundness of the bank and its compliance with laws and regulations does not require the continued existence of the order," the federal regulatory agency said in a legal document posted on its website. The OCC had charged the bank in 2015 with deficiencies in the bank's practices and issued a cease and desist order. Wells Fargo said the termination of the 2015 OCC order fits its "top priority" to build a risk and control infrastructure that's "appropriate for its size and complexity." Shares of Wells Fargo rose 0.6% on Thursday after gaining 16.5% so far in 2022. The stock is up 72.1% in the past year, ahead of the 19% gain by the S&P 500 .
MarketWatch

Bank of America's stock falls ahead of earnings, in wake of Goldman and JPMorgan disappointments

Shares of Bank of America Corp. dropped 2.9% in afternoon trading Tuesday, putting them on track for a fourth-straight decline, ahead of the bank's fourth-quarter results due out before the next session's opening bell. The stock has now shed 5.5% during its losing streak. The stock's losses comes after bank and broker Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reported disappointing fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, sending the stock down 6.4%, and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. fourth-quarter results reported before Friday's open has helped trigger a two-day drop of 10.0%. Bank of America's stock rose 4.5% on the day it reported third-quarter results (Oct. 14), but fell on the day of the previous seven quarterly reports by an average of 3.2%, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 1.4% on Tuesday after gaining 0.1% on Friday.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) shed 3.44% to $46.26 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.84% to 4,577.11 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.51% to 35,368.47. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.82 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
STOCKS
CNBC

Wells Fargo's fourth-quarter revenue tops estimate, profit jumps

Wells Fargo on Friday posted quarterly revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations and a significant jump in profit. Shares of the bank climbed 3.7% following the earnings announcement. Earnings per share: Adjusted $1.25 per share, excluding certain items, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 per share from Refinitiv. Revenue: $20.856 billion,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
financialbuzz.com

Wells Fargo Reports Better-than-Expected Earnings

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) reported positive fourth-quarter earnings before the opening bell Friday. Investors are said to be pleased with the results. The American multinational financial services company reported earnings of USD1.25 per share, compared to the expected USD1 a share. Revenue amounted to USD20.86 Billion, much higher than analysts anticipated USD18.61 Billion. Net income surged 86% in comparison to the fourth quarter from the previous year. The company’s results were partly contributed to a USD875 Million reserve release as pandemic-related loan losses were not as severe as was anticipated.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Miami Herald

Wells Fargo Fourth-Quarter Earnings Blow Past Forecasts

Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report on Friday posted fourth-quarter earnings that handily beat analysts’ forecasts amid broader improvement in the economy and net reserves. The San Francisco-based bank reported net income of $5.8 billion, or $1.38 a share, for the fourth quarter of 2021,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Expenses get analysts' attention in JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citi earnings

Most bank stocks drop after JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) start off Q4 earnings seasons with some bumps along the way. In a nutshell: JPMorgan's (JPM -5.2%) expense guidance disappoints, Wells Fargo (WFC +4.1%) boosts its expense saving goal, and Citi (C -2.2%) results reflect its shift away from some international markets.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Wells Fargo Q4 earnings easily top expectations

Wells Fargo posted quarterly profits of $5.75 bn, or $1.38 on a per share basis, well ahead of the $4.5bn, or $1.11 per share, predicted by analysts. Revenue of $20.9bn also bested projections for a print of $18.8bn. The San Francisco-based firm's fourth-quarter results were a marked increase compared to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Wells Fargo&Co Earnings, Revenue beat In Q4

Investing.com - Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC )&Co reported on Friday fourth quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Wells Fargo&Co announced earnings per share of $1.38 on revenue of $20.86B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.1 on revenue of $18.65B. Wells Fargo&Co shares are...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Wells Fargo On Friday

Wells Fargo & Company is scheduled to report earnings before Friday’s open. In 2018, the stock hit a record high of $66.31 and is currently trading near $57. The stock is prone to big moves after reporting earnings and can easily gap up if the numbers are strong. Conversely, if the numbers disappoint, the stock can easily gap down. To help you prepare, here is what the Street is expecting:
FINANCIAL REPORTS

