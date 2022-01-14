ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Retail sales plunged 1.9% in December, e-commerce hardest hit

By Ben Burke
straightarrownews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetail sales posted a shocking 1.9% decline in December 2021. Online stores took the biggest hit, with sales plunging 8.7% from the month before, the Commerce Department reported Friday. The advance monthly sales report to close...

straightarrownews.com

Comments / 0

Motley Fool

Brick and Mortar vs. E-Commerce: Which Retailers Are Thriving Now?

The pandemic has made it clear who winners and losers in retail are. Some brick-and-mortar retailers like Target and Children's Place have strong online businesses. Small-cap e-commerce stocks like Carparts.com still seem to be under most investors' radar. E-commerce has been ripe territory for investors since the early days of...
RETAIL
FOX59

December retail sales drop 1.9% amid product shortages, rising prices, omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans, beset by lack of product choices, rising prices and the arrival of omicron, sharply cut their spending in December after a burst of early buying in the fall boosted this year’s holiday shopping season. Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.9% in December from November when sales increased 0.3%, the […]
BUSINESS
thebalance.com

Early Shoppers, Inflation Chill December Retail Sales

Retail sales for December fell 1.9%, more than economists had expected, as inflation, supply chain disruptions, and the renewed spread of COVID-19 discouraged shoppers. Customers bought less at almost every kind of store including online ones. Nonstore retailers, which consist mostly of e-commerce and mail-order places, saw a decline of 8.7% from November. Clothing stores, sports and hobby stores, restaurants, electronics stores, and furniture stores all saw their sales drop, according to seasonally adjusted figures released Friday by the Census bureau. Overall sales were still 16.9% above what they were in December 2020, but economists took the report as a sign of slowing economic growth, at least in the short term.
BUSINESS
staradvertiser.com

Retail sales fell in December, a slowdown in a robust holiday season

Retail sales fell 1.9% in December, the Commerce Department reported Friday, reflecting a slowdown during an otherwise robust holiday shopping season that started earlier in the year for many consumers. It was the first drop after four straight months of sales increases, although the gain in November slowed from October...
BUSINESS
Iola Register

December retail sales fall 1.9% after early holiday rush

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans, beset by lack of product choices, rising prices and the arrival of omicron, sharply cut their spending in December after a burst of early buying in the fall boosted this year’s holiday shopping season. Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.9% in December...
RETAIL
Shore News Network

U.S. retail sales tumble in December amid shortages

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. retail sales dropped by the most in 10 months in December, weighed down by shortages and spiraling COVID-19 infections, which could temper expectations that economic growth accelerated sharply in the fourth quarter. Americans started their holiday shopping in October to avoid empty shelves, which pulled...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

December Retail Sales Grew Almost 17% From 2020, But Dropped 1.9% From November as Holiday Shopping Moved Earlier

Retail sales last month bested 2020 comparisons, despite headwinds from Omicron and supply chain disruptions. Retail sales in December were $626.8 billion, marking an increase of 16.9% from December 2020. December’s numbers were down 1.9% from November 2021, which was likely a result of more people completing their holiday shopping earlier in the season to avoid stock-outs from supply chain issues. Overall, total sales throughout 2021 were up 19.3% from 2020. Sales between October 2021 and December 2021 were up 17.1% compared to the same period in 2020. December gasoline sales were up 41% year over year and food services and drinking...
BUSINESS
pymnts

The Big Chill: Late Q4 Omicron Surge Sees December Retail Sales Slumping 1.9%

Call it the big chill as a spike in COVID omicron cases for the second half of December doused an otherwise solid Q4 for the nation’s retailers and food establishments. The unexpected drop in sales of nearly 2% raises the stakes for the upcoming earnings results from retailers and also heightens attention on the impact of rising prices and tight supplies.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Retail Sales Fall More Than Expected in December

Retail sales fell 1.9% in December, below expectations, as shoppers bought fewer electronics, furniture, sporting goods and clothes, the Census Bureau reported on Friday. Economists had predicted a drop of 0.1%. For all of 2021, sales were up 19.3% above 2020’s level. [. READ:. Jobless Claims, Wholesale Inflation Up...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

US Retail Spending Fall Short Of Expectations After 1.9% Drop In December

Americans’ spending on shopping at the end of last year took a blow as more would-be customers decided it was a better option to stay home out of concern over Omicron. On Friday, the Commerce Department released its monthly retail sales and found that overall spending on restaurants and shopping tumbled by 1.9%. This finding was more than expected by forecasters, who predicted shopping would take a hit last month but only a smaller 0.9%, nearly half of the final result.
BUSINESS
WWD

Omicron Hits Retail Sales Reports, Threatening Sales and Profits

The Omicron strain is starting to show in retailers’ sales reports. Lululemon Athletica Inc. — which falls into the category of still strong, but feeling some pain — was among the companies resetting expectations for the fourth quarter as COVID-19 again upended expectations. (Abercrombie & Fitch Co. also warned of a weaker fourth quarter, but cited lower sales due to pandemic-era problems getting inventory through the supply chain).
RETAIL
Supermarket News

Grocery turns in strong retail sales performance for December

Grocery sales climbed more than 8% in December and more than doubled that growth rate on a two-year stack, according to national retail sales tracker MasterCard SpendingPulse. Year over year, grocery retail sales rose 8.3% for December, Purchase, N.Y.-based MasterCard reported yesterday. Since December 2019, the category has seen sales increase 16.9%.
RETAIL
Forbes

Markets Edge Lower As Retails Sales Slump 1.9% And Banks Report A Solid Quarter

JP Morgan (JPM) reported a 14% drop in fourth-quarter earnings but beat analysts’ estimates. They posted a profit of $10.4 billion or $3.33 per share compared to $12.1 billion or $3.79 per share in the fourth quarter of last year. Analysts’ consensus had expected earnings of $3.01 per share. Revenue missed expectations with trading revenue down 7% and fixed income down as well. Pre-market shares are down 3.8% despite the investment banking global mergers and acquisitions activity shattering all-time records in 2021 and a record profitable quarter.
STOCKS
Shropshire Star

Retailers in race for space as e-commerce boom drives warehouse shortage

New research said there is only around 18.1 million sq ft of available industrial space left for firms, representing a record low in supply. The UK is witnessing a shortage of supply of warehouse space after a surge in demand for logistics sites in 2021, according to new research. Experts...
RETAIL
GlobeSt.com

Retail Designers Increasingly Designate Space to E-Commerce Uses

The ecommerce and brick-and-mortar worlds are colliding, and designers are finding creative ways to integrate the two. According to Greg Lyon, of Nadel Architects, “Retail designers are increasingly designating space to accommodate ecommerce pick up and distribution.”. The trend isn’t new. Retail owners have been refining store plans to...
RETAIL

