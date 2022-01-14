Retail sales plunged 1.9% in December, e-commerce hardest hit

Retail sales for December fell 1.9%, more than economists had expected, as inflation, supply chain disruptions, and the renewed spread of COVID-19 discouraged shoppers. Customers bought less at almost every kind of store including online ones. Nonstore retailers, which consist mostly of e-commerce and mail-order places, saw a decline of 8.7% from November. Clothing stores, sports and hobby stores, restaurants, electronics stores, and furniture stores all saw their sales drop, according to seasonally adjusted figures released Friday by the Census bureau. Overall sales were still 16.9% above what they were in December 2020, but economists took the report as a sign of slowing economic growth, at least in the short term.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO