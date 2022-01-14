ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Y: The Last Man's hopes for a new home appear to be dead

 5 days ago
Creator Eliza Clark tweeted Friday of hopes for a revival following FX's cancelation after one season:

SuperHeroHype

Y: The Last Man Showrunner Says Season 2 is Officially Dead

Y: The Last Man Showrunner Says Season 2 is Officially Dead. Despite the best efforts of his producers, Yorick Brown has officially reached the end of his small-screen journey. Showrunner Eliza Clark has confirmed the she was unable to find a new home for Y: The Last Man after FX on Hulu declined to renew it for another season last fall.
Primetimer

Storm Reid to guest on The Last of Us

The Euphoria actress will play Riley Abel, an orphaned girl growing up in post-apocalyptic Boston, according to Deadline. In The Last of Us: Left Behind, a DLC to the original video game Riley (originally voiced by Yaani King) accompanies and survives with best friend Ellie before she meets Joel.
Deadline

‘Y: The Last Man’ Showrunner Admits Defeat In Getting New Platform For Canceled TV Show

For fans of Y: The Last Man, it’s truly the end of their world. Showrunner/EP Eliza Clark has posted that the dystopian drama hasn’t been able to find new distribution. “For those of you who have been asking me: we tried really hard to get another platform to pick up season 2 of Y,” Clark wrote on Twitter. “But sadly, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. It is always incredibly difficult to move a show, and in recent years, it has only gotten harder.” Y: The Last Man is a post-apocalyptic drama developed by Clark based on the comic book series of...
Primetimer

The Expanse boss on the series finale: "It's a natural place and a natural ending in many way"

Does The Expanse have a future following its series finale? "Well, I mean, look, this has been such a delightful experience. We love the show and we love making the show," says showrunner Naren Shankar. "Right now, the future really lies with Alcon Television, which is the studio that makes the show, and Amazon, if there is in some form, an appetite for more. I think from the standpoint of just the pure creative, I think what we tried to do at least was come to a satisfying conclusion of a huge chunk of the story while leaving the door open for more if the appetite and the desire is there. I'm certainly not betraying any confidence to say that Ty, Daniel and I — speaking for ourselves — would love to do it. It would be a remarkable thing to complete the whole book series that way. And I certainly hope we get to do it."
Primetimer

Fox's Pivoting looks like part of network TV's sitcom comeback

"Not too long ago, things looked dire for the genre — NBC didn’t even bother to put a single comedy on its fall primetime lineup — but CBS’ Ghosts, ABC’s Abbott Elementary and NBC’s Grand Crew have proven to be reliable sources of laughs already this season," says Dave Nemetz. He says that Pivoting, starring Eliza Coupe, Maggie Q and Ginnifer Goodwin, is "a low-key hangout comedy bolstered by a very strong trio of lead actresses and an irreverent energy that helps lighten up a very heavy topic," adding that it has "a tricky tone to pull off, finding the comedy in such a brutal tragedy, but showrunner Liz Astrof (2 Broke Girls) manages to squeeze laughs out of the grieving process with a chaotic, quick-witted tone and heavy doses of gallows humor. The three ladies hold a wine-soaked makeshift memorial at their friend’s gravesite… and then realize they’re whooping it up at the wrong grave. (It’s kinda like A Million Little Things, but a lot funnier.) The show allows these women to be substantially flawed and messy, and it resists the urge to get too mopey and maudlin. Plus, their banter is fun and snappy, in the vein of Coupe’s Happy Endings. If you’re still holding out hope for a Happy Endings revival one day — like I am — this might be the next best thing while we wait."
SheKnows

When Bold & Beautiful’s Brooke Loses Ridge — Yes, Again — She Won’t Have Taylor to Blame But [Spoiler]

She just can’t seem to learn her lesson. Well, Deacon’s done it again. After their holiday kiss, he professed his love for Brooke and was rewarded with a warning to stay the hell away. It didn’t really work out the way he planned. In fact, it seems to have done quite the opposite, leading Brooke to recommit to saving her marriage! Which is a relief, if she actually follows through, because that whole Deacon situation has been driving us crazy!
Primetimer

Paramount+ renews Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, sets Star Trek: Picard Season 2 premiere date

Discovery, set to return for Season 4 on Feb. 10, has been picked up for Season 5. Lower Decks, returning this summer for Season 3, has been renewed for Season 4. Strange New Worlds has been renewed for Season 2 in advance of its May 5 series premiere. And Picard has received a March 3 Season 2 premiere date.
Primetimer

The Real Dirty Dancing

The Stephen “tWitch” Boss-hosted dancing show will take over the Tuesday timeslot previously reserved for Monarch, which was pushed back to fall over the pandemic.
Primetimer

NBC delays American Song Contest over COVID concerns with a live audience, sets AGT: Extreme's premiere in its place

The ambitious U.S. take on the legendary Eurovision Song Contest is set to kick off its eight-week run on March 21. American Song Contest was originally scheduled to premiere on Feb. 21. Instead, AGT: Extreme will premiere on that date and run for four weeks. AGT: Extreme was able to complete its season this month after stuntman Jonathan Goodwin's scary injury last October resulted in a production shutdown.
TVLine

Naomi's Barry Watson Talks Greg and Jen's Protective Lies, Playing a CW Dad After Being a Teen Idol on The WB

Everybody has secrets to keep on The CW’s comic-book drama Naomi, and when the second installment aired this Tuesday, it became abundantly clear the title character’s parents know a lot more than they’re letting on. Barry Watson, who costars as Naomi’s adopted dad Army Major Greg McDuffie, says his character and his wife Jennifer are lying through omission only because they’re trying to keep their daughter safe. “He’s a little more aware than he’s pretending to be both with the military and with Naomi,” Watson reveals to TVLine. “He knows who Naomi really is but he couldn’t let her know that,...
Primetimer

Zoey 101 alum Alexa Nikolas slams Jamie Lynn Spears for "straight up lying" in her new book

Nikolas, who was fired from the Nickelodeon preteen series after two seasons, accused Spears of "straight up lying" about their issues on the set in the book after alleged excerpts from the memoir were shared with her on social media. "I was pretty surprised to see her lying up a storm in there," Nikolas wrote. "I recently thought we were fine after she tried to use me in her Zoey 101 music video to make herself look better after I finally came out about what happened to me while on set/being left out once again during the reunion reboot ploy."
