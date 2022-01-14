Y: The Last Man's hopes for a new home appear to be dead

Does The Expanse have a future following its series finale? "Well, I mean, look, this has been such a delightful experience. We love the show and we love making the show," says showrunner Naren Shankar. "Right now, the future really lies with Alcon Television, which is the studio that makes the show, and Amazon, if there is in some form, an appetite for more. I think from the standpoint of just the pure creative, I think what we tried to do at least was come to a satisfying conclusion of a huge chunk of the story while leaving the door open for more if the appetite and the desire is there. I'm certainly not betraying any confidence to say that Ty, Daniel and I — speaking for ourselves — would love to do it. It would be a remarkable thing to complete the whole book series that way. And I certainly hope we get to do it."

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO