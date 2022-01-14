ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s Basketball Adjusts Upcoming Schedule

Cover picture for the articleTHE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball has added a game against Clayton State to its 2021-22 schedule. The teams will face off at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, filling what was previously a bye weekend on the slate. The Atlantic Coast Conference has also rescheduled the Yellow Jackets’ conference...

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
Tech Football Welcomes Three More Transfers

THE FLATS – After announcing the addition of four transfers to its roster last week, Georgia Tech football has officially welcomed three more transfers in redshirt freshman defensive back Khari Gee (Atlanta, Ga./Woodward Academy/Notre Dame), senior running back Hassan Hall (Atlanta, Ga./Maynard Jackson H.S./Louisville) and redshirt freshman defensive back Ahmari Harvey (Tallahassee, Fla./Florida State University School/Auburn).
5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
Men's Lacrosse Schedule for 2022 Finalized

TROY, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's lacrosse program begins the 2022 season on Saturday, February 12, with a game at the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania. The contest is the first of 15 for the Engineers, who are led by fourth-year head coach Scott Hackett-Dalgleish. Highlights/notables of...
Ahmari Harvey

2021 (Auburn): Did not see game action as a true freshman and has four seasons of eligibility remaining. High School: Rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN in 2021 … Ranked as the No. 5 safety in the country by ESPN and the No. 30 overall player in the state of Florida by Rivals … Named MaxPreps small-school all-American … Two-time first-team all-conference honoree … Despite a shoulder injury, scored receiving, interception-return and kickoff-return touchdowns, while helping lead Florida State University School to a 10-1 record as a senior in 2020 … Two-way player caught 40 passes for 642 yards and seven touchdowns and made 94 tackles with six interceptions as a junior in 2019 … Coached by Jarrod Hickman … Versatile athlete was also a state qualifier in the long jump.
Chopra Named ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week

THE FLATS – Keshav Chopra was named the ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday. Chopra comes off an unbeaten weekend at the MLK Invitational that included two wins against ranked opponents. Chopra took singles matches against No. 87 Hugo Hashimoto of Columbia and No. 116 Kweisi Kenyatte of Illinois to become the only player at the tournament to win against two ranked opponents. Chopra also beat Ben Gollin of Columbia to complete his undefeated singles weekend.
Baseball Ticket Packages Now On Sale

THE FLATS – No. 11 Georgia Tech baseball now offers two additional ticket options for the 2022 season that benefit fans that don’t want to commit to a full season ticket. Fans can now purchase a Six-Game Plan or Flex Pack Plan:. Six-Game Plan Membership Benefits:. Design Your...
