Men’s Basketball Adjusts Upcoming Schedule

2021 (Auburn): Did not see game action as a true freshman and has four seasons of eligibility remaining. High School: Rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN in 2021 … Ranked as the No. 5 safety in the country by ESPN and the No. 30 overall player in the state of Florida by Rivals … Named MaxPreps small-school all-American … Two-time first-team all-conference honoree … Despite a shoulder injury, scored receiving, interception-return and kickoff-return touchdowns, while helping lead Florida State University School to a 10-1 record as a senior in 2020 … Two-way player caught 40 passes for 642 yards and seven touchdowns and made 94 tackles with six interceptions as a junior in 2019 … Coached by Jarrod Hickman … Versatile athlete was also a state qualifier in the long jump.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO