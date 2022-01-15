How Music NFTs Could Disrupt the Music Industry

In a one of its kind project that connects various music and dance artists with the metaverse. 'Non-fungible token', popularly known as NFT, has gained tremendous popularity of late and many investors are constantly getting drawn towards it owing to its uniqueness which is rare and unseen earlier in the cryptocurrency space. For those who are unaware, NFT is a kind of data which is accounted for in a digital ledger and that data represents a distinctive characteristic of anything related to the real world. As its popularity has seen an upward swing of late, many have jumped into this space, floating their own NFT projects which have found a steady base of investors or owners. Out of the many projects, we came across one interesting one called The Utopia Club, which has deep interest in creative forms of entertainment like music and dance.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO