How Music NFTs Could Disrupt the Music Industry

By Alex Lielacher
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopyright issues, exploitation, no royalties. These are but a few challenges that musicians all over the world face when it comes to the production and distribution of their music. With the emergence of music non-fungible tokens (NFTs), there is the potential that the music industry can be changed for the...

Variety

With Viral Smash ‘Hrs and Hrs,’ Muni Long Shows the Music Industry How It’s Done

Overnight success has been a long time coming for Muni Long. The artist formerly known as Priscilla Renea landed a major label record deal with Capitol in the late ‘00s due to viral success on YouTube. Pigeonholed and misunderstood, her artist project didn’t take off, but she soon established herself as one of the industry’s go-to hitmakers, penning songs for the likes of Madonna, Rihanna, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande. Along the way, the 33-year-old became an outspoken advocate for songwriters and creatives, and established her own independent label, Supergiant Records. In 2020 she decided it was time for a creative...
MUSIC
nhpbs.org

How Did Pop Music Evolve into HYPERPOP?

After coining the term in 2019, Spotify left many of us wondering, "What is hyperpop?" What started as a way to categorize "genre-less" music quickly evolved into a music phenomenon that has allowed artists to freely express themselves through sound. Our hosts Linda Diaz and Arthur Buckner talk to artists, Midwxst and Zhone to learn more about the genre’s influences and history.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Meet Adrian Saenz: An inspiring music artist on the grids of the music industry.

Making the audiences tune to his music creations is an ace and talented music professional, Adrian Saenz. When we look closely around many different niches and industries that have picked up great pace in the current era of digitalization, the music industry as a domain has been at the zenith of every success and new trends and technologies. Many new music artists, singers, composers, song writers, and producers have found umpteen number of work opportunities and areas for growth. With different forms and genres of music like Pop, Folk, Hip-hop, DJ etc now picking great momentum among millions of listeners around the world, it has kept the next gen singers and composers on toes to deliver magical and instrumental music in driving many listeners. We met one such astute music professional, Adrian Saenz mesmerizing millions of audiences with his soulful voice and tuneful compositions.
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Siilawy: A Rising Star with the Potential to Become an Icon in the Music Industry

With such a beautiful voice, peaceful yet uplifting music, and meaningful lyrics, 20-year-old Jordanian singer and songwriter Husam Zeyad Hussein (professionally known as Siilawy) has garnered 640,000+ subscribers and about 90 million views on his YouTube channel, all in nearly a bit more than 1 year. The young singer/songwriter, whose...
MUSIC
Snoop Dogg
Janet Yellen
themusicnetwork.com

Hillsong Church slammed by music industry after festival fiasco

The Hillsong megachurch was told by NSW health minister Brad Hazzard to “pull the pin” on singing and dancing at its outdoor youth camp, sparking a wave of outrage. Held south of Newcastle, the four-day Wildlife Summercamp ends on Saturday. Hazzard was appalled at a “total disregard” of...
WORLD
musictimes.com

The Utopia Club is All Set to Disrupt the Art of Music on the NFT Space.

In a one of its kind project that connects various music and dance artists with the metaverse. 'Non-fungible token', popularly known as NFT, has gained tremendous popularity of late and many investors are constantly getting drawn towards it owing to its uniqueness which is rare and unseen earlier in the cryptocurrency space. For those who are unaware, NFT is a kind of data which is accounted for in a digital ledger and that data represents a distinctive characteristic of anything related to the real world. As its popularity has seen an upward swing of late, many have jumped into this space, floating their own NFT projects which have found a steady base of investors or owners. Out of the many projects, we came across one interesting one called The Utopia Club, which has deep interest in creative forms of entertainment like music and dance.
THEATER & DANCE
101.9 The Rock

Music Industry Is ‘Criminal Enterprise’ Says Jay Jay French

Twisted Sister guitarist Jay Jay French called the music industry a “criminal enterprise” and compared it directly to dealing drugs. French, who also managed the band, said he wouldn’t argue against the suggestion that dealers know more about transacting business than people who teach the process in college.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Listen Campaign releases historic music performance NFTs

Legendary performances by Diana Ross, BB King, Seal, Shaggy and others are featured. The Listen Campaign has announced that it is auctioning NFTs of historic :30 second music performances by icons, including Diana Ross, BB King, Jackson Browne, Seal, Shaggy, and others, in the first drop of a weekly series. Available at The Listen Collectibles Auction and Shop, the first seven NFTs drop on January 19th at nft.listencampaign.com.
MUSIC
Fast Company

This Web3 music startup mints ‘producer NFTs’ as the future of fandom

NFTs entered the mainstream through the art world, as collectors paid headline-grabbing sums for digital works. And now there’s a growing number of Web3-first startups, including Catalog, Royal, and Sound.xyz, betting on the music industry carrying the next big NFT wave. Case in point: DoomsdayX, a new Web3 studio...
INTERNET
BBC

The AI software that could turn you in to a music star

If you have ever dreamed of earning money from a stellar music career but were concerned you had little talent, don't let that put you off - a man called Alex Mitchell might be able to help. Mr Mitchell is the founder and boss of a website and app called...
SOFTWARE
The Independent

The $54m king of YouTube who makes more money than Jay-Z: How MrBeast won the internet

One day in January 2017, 18-year-old Jimmy Donaldson from North Carolina sat down in front of a camera and began counting to 100,000. Over the next forty hours, he went from chipper and alert to exhausted, leaning back in his chair, eyes closed, sometimes rocking back and forth, his numbers slurring into each other. Text labels on screen read "KILL ME" and "I regret this". Finally he made it to the end, allowing himself the briefest of celebrations before collapsing backwards: "What am I doing with my life?"The gruelling count turned out to be Mr Donaldson's big break. Since posting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe To Portray Grammy Winner In Roku Biopic From Funny Or Die & Tango

Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City, Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped to play musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic from Funny or Die and Tango that will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel. Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum set to direct, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production will kick off in Los Angeles early next month. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy...
MOVIES
Variety

NAACP Image Awards Nominations: Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure’ Lead

“The Harder They Fall,” “Insecure” and H.E.R. lead the pack of film, TV and music nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, while Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish will face off for the 2022 Entertainer of the Year prize. Nominees for the annual award show were announced during a special virtual event hosted by actor and musician Kyla Pratt, “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner and singer-songwriter Tinashe on the NAACP’s Instagram account. “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their...
MOVIES
Shine My Crown

India Arie: ‘The Music Industry Is Racist. Sexist. Deceitful’

It’s that time of year when people upload their 10-year-challenge pictures to Instagram, but India.Arie says looking back at her old photos only brings up bad memories. “Seeing old pictures reminds me of how TRASH the music industry is. SHEER and utter Trash. The music industry is racist. sexist. deceitful. It steals from artists. Trash,” the “I Am Not My Hair” singer wrote on Instagram Story.
MUSIC
Vibe

H.E.R. Tops 2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations In Music

On Tuesday (Jan. 18), the nominees for the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards were announced in a virtual event hosted by Kyla Pratt, Marcus Scribner, and Tinashe. Nominations across 83 categories including 29 for TV and streaming, 15 for recordings, and 14 for motion pictures were revealed. Oscar and Grammy Award-winning artist H.E.R. garnered the most nominations, with six in the music categories for Outstanding Female Artist; Outstanding Album; Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song; Outstanding Soul/R&B Song; and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (in both Traditional and Contemporary categories). Jazmine Sullivan, Chlöe, Drake, and Silk Sonic all trail right behind with four nominations...
MUSIC

