For Texas children, COVID-19 hospitalizations are outpacing vaccinations

According to the Office of the Governor, “Students will be required to be vaccinated for in-person learning starting the term following FDA full approval of the vaccine for their grade span (7-12 and K-6).” The website also states, “California continues to maintain the lowest case rate in the entire country and is one of only two states to have advanced out of the CDC’s ‘high’ COVID transmission category.” That “other state” is Florida, whose citizens have not been subjected to drastic lockdown and restrictive measures. Note the great “success” the governor claims occurred WITHOUT childhood vaccination. The website states the rationale for the mandate is “to further protect students and staff and continue supporting a safe return to in-person instruction for all students.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO