Annual real estate assessment notices for Albemarle county residents will be mailed out on January 14, and most residents are in for an unpleasant surprise. County Assessor Peter Lynch announced at the December 15 Board of Supervisors meeting that the overall increase in the county’s property tax basis for 2022 is 8.32%, a huge jump from the 1.4% increase in 2021 and the largest hike in the last 14 years. County assessments are based on the current estimated fair market values of residential and commercial properties, and recent spikes in inflation and a hot housing market are driving the higher valuations.

