Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Area Braces For Cold Temperatures

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — With temperatures in Baltimore City expected to fall to the teens, city health officials issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration, from Friday night through Sunday evening. “I’m ready for summer,” said Tonette Campbell of Baltimore City. Baltimore resident Vita Leon plans to...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

Butler Eagle

Cold temperatures approach at end of the week

Butler County isn’t finished with winter weather just yet, despite being buffeted by Winter Storm Izzy this past Monday. The National Weather Service predicts that temperatures will dive below 32 degrees Fahrenheit and stay there throughout the weekend. “We’re not going to see any temperatures above freezing at least...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Temperatures to drop in Tyler area as cold front moves in

Get ready for another big swing. Tyler and Longview area residents should expect a significant drop in temperatures late Wednesday that is expected to last into the weekend. Meteorologist Brandon Thorne of the National Weather Service in Shreveport said the warming spell Tuesday is typical ahead of a cold front.
TYLER, TX
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Dangerous Wind Chills Return Wednesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another January cold snap has arrived. And while it’s not the coldest we’ve experienced so far this month, it will linger a little longer. Wednesday is about 40 degrees colder than Tuesday, with highs expected to be in the single digits. Western Minnesota will see wind chills of minus 35; the metro’s will be 20 below. The National Weather Service has issued a widespread wind chill alert for Minnesota, lasting through noon on Thursday for most places. (credit: CBS) Wind speeds will fall by Wednesday evening, but it will still feel below zero through Thursday – which will only have a high of 2 degrees in the metro. We’ll warm back into the high teens Friday, which will also be our next chance for light snow. Some quick storm systems will bring roughly half an inch of snow on Friday and Saturday night. More flakes will possibly fly Sunday and Monday, and temps will fall back to the single digits early next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NottinghamMD.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued in Baltimore area for Thursday

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Baltimore area. In southern Baltimore County and Baltimore City, the advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.  In northern Baltimore County, the advisory will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. Forecasters say snow accumulations of up to two …
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Drop Wednesday; Winter Weather Advisory Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping. Early morning temperatures start in the 30s Wednesday and eventually lower into the 20s and teens by afternoon. This is as good as it gets today…. starting in the 30s. Eventually falling through the 20s and teens by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qB7izQaQw8 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 19, 2022 A Winter Weather Advisory wil take effect this evening into Thursday for Porter and LaPorte counties. Nearly 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow are expected for Indiana. Northeast Illinois residents can expect flurries. Wednesday night will be the coldest night of the week. CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon with the First Alert Weather will continue to provide updates on the changing conditions. Temperatures remain cold through the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: It’s A Warm Wednesday, But Winter Weather Isn’t Far Behind

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today we’re looking at a comfortable reset from the wintry mess of earlier this week. Temperatures climb to near 50 ahead of our next brush with rain and snow. The WJZ First Alert Weather team is declaring an “Alert Day” for Thursday in anticipation of a winter weather threat. The timing of the overnight rain and transition to snow is forecast to happen during a time many of us will be commuting to work on Thursday morning. High pressure to our east and the return flow will usher in slightly milder air ahead of a cold front today. Highs...
BALTIMORE, MD

