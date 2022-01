On episode 83 of the Motor City Hoops Podcast I am joined by Jared Greenberg of NBAonTNT & NBATV. We ask Jared what he thinks Jerami Grant’s true value is and what the Pistons may get in return. We also find out what the trade value could be for multiple other members of the Pistons roster, possible Free Agent targets AND what the perception from around the league is on Coach Casey, Troy Weaver and the state of the organization as a whole.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO