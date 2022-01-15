ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Maxwell to be sentenced for sex trafficking in June

By Johannes EISELE
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NN5Gf_0dmKWogG00
In this file photo taken on July 2, 2020 acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell during a press conference in New York City /AFP/File

Ghislaine Maxwell, the disgraced British socialite convicted of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually abused by the late US financier Jeffrey Epstein, will be sentenced in June, a US judge said Friday.

"The Court hereby schedules the sentencing in this matter for June 28, 2022, at 11:00 am," a court document signed by New York District judge Alison Nathan said.

Maxwell potentially faces life behind bars.

Her trial and conviction last month for assisting Epstein -- who hanged himself in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial -- exposed a murky world of sex trafficking among the rich and powerful.

The Oxford-educated daughter of the late British press baron Robert Maxwell, who grew up in wealth and privilege and became a friend of British royalty, turned 60 on Christmas, just days before her conviction.

Two of Epstein's victims said they were as young as 14 when Maxwell began grooming them and arranging for them to give massages to Epstein that ended in sexual activity.

Her lawyers demanded a new trial this month after a juror told a news agency he had helped convict Maxwell by telling fellow jury members about his experience of sexual abuse.

In response, the US government offered to drop two perjury charges linked to claims Maxwell made in a 2016 deposition in a separate civil lawsuit should the sex crimes conviction stand, according to court documents dated January 10.

Each perjury charge carries a maximum five-year prison term.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AFP

Psychiatrist says Breivik still a danger, hitting parole chances

A court-appointed psychiatrist on Wednesday said Anders Behring Breivik is as dangerous now as when he carried out Norway's deadliest peacetime attack in 2011, seemingly quashing his already-slim chances of early release. He still suffers from "asocial, histrionic, and narcissistic" personality disorders, entirely lacks empathy, and would have "little chance of functioning" in society if released, Rosenqvist told the Telemark district court.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Breivik as dangerous now as a decade ago: psychiatrist

Anders Behring Breivik, who is seeking conditional release just 10 years after carrying out Norway's deadliest peacetime attack, poses the same danger to society as a decade ago, a psychiatrist said in court Wednesday. He has argued at his parole hearing that he has distanced himself from violence and wants to be released after serving the minimum court-ordered 10 years. 
MENTAL HEALTH
AFP

New York probe finds 'signicant evidence' of Trump Org. fraud

New York's top justice official said her investigation into Donald Trump's family business had uncovered "significant evidence" of fraudulent or misleading practices, intensifying pressure on the former president as he tries to shut down the probe. The family has claimed the investigation is politically motivated and has urged the court to quash subpoenas against the three.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Rabbi credits security training for life-saving acts at US synagogue

When a Texas rabbi flung a chair at his armed kidnapper, allowing himself and two others to escape, it was not only fast thinking -- it was the result of an aggressive campaign in the United States to train synagogues and other Jewish institutions to protect themselves. Charlie Cytron-Walker, the rabbi at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, credited training by Secure Communities Network (SCN) with helping him escape the British man who invaded the synagogue on Saturday and held three men hostage for 10 hours before being killed by security forces.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
AFP

Belgian court jails trafficker over migrant lorry deaths

A Belgian court sentenced a Vietnamese man to 15 years in prison on Wednesday after convicting him of being the ringleader in the trafficking of 39 migrants found dead in a lorry. At least 15 of the 39 dead had passed through the Belgian-based trafficking network, which operated two safe houses in the Anderlecht district of Brussels for migrants heading to Britain.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy