ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic appeal set for Sunday morning at Federal Court of Australia

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqa5t_0dmKSqLK00

Novak Djokovic ’s appeal against the re-cancellation of his visa has been confirmed for Sunday morning at the Federal Court of Australia.

After a hastily convened appearance by both legal teams on Friday evening, following the decision of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time on the grounds of “health and good order”, a brief procedural hearing was held on Saturday morning.

In it, Justice David O’Callaghan confirmed the case has been transferred from the Federal Circuit Court and that the main hearing will take place at 9.30am on Sunday (10.30pm on Saturday UK time).

Djokovic is due to play his first-round match at the Australian Open against fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday.

A timetable was agreed on Friday, with Djokovic to be detained at 8am on Saturday morning for a meeting with immigration officials before meeting with his lawyers. He was then expected to be detained overnight, possibly back at the Park hotel.

The world number one’s legal team revealed their grounds for appeal would centre on the irrationality of the decision, with the threshold for success much higher than in the first hearing.

It emerged on Friday that Hawke based his finding not on the validity or otherwise of Djokovic’s medical exemption but on the potential for his continued presence in the country to stoke anti-vaccination sentiments and a threat to public order.

I consider that his ongoing presence in Australia may pose a risk to the good order of the Australian community.

Alex Hawke, Australian Immigration Minister

Hawke cited Djokovic’s status as a “high profile unvaccinated individual, who has indicated publicly that he is opposed to becoming vaccinated against Covid -19” and said he had “publicly expressed anti-vaccination sentiment”.

Hawke stated his belief that not cancelling the visa could encourage Australians not to take the vaccine, increasing pressure on the health service.

“I consider that his ongoing presence in Australia may pose a risk to the good order of the Australian community,” he said.

Hawke gave significant weight to Djokovic’s admission that he attended an interview with l’Equipe last month despite knowing he had tested positive for Covid-19 and argued Australians may follow suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BzKb6_0dmKSqLK00

“I have also given consideration to the fact that Mr Djokovic has, in the past, shown an apparent disregard for the need to isolate following the receipt of a positive Covid-19 test result,” he said.

Djokovic’s release from detention on Monday resulted in police pepper spraying his supporters and Hawke cited the possibility of civil unrest, although his lawyers will argue on Sunday that the same could result from his deportation.

Hawke, meanwhile, dismissed Djokovic’s arguments that the cancellation of his visa would either be seen as politically motivated or jeopardise the viability of the country hosting the Australian Open.

Djokovic had been waiting since a judge overturned the original decision on Monday to find out whether Hawke would use his powers to reimpose the penalty.

And, just before 6pm (7am UK time) on Friday, Hawke released a statement, saying: “Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.

The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alex Hawke, Australian Immigration Minister

“This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds.

“In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic.

“The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The decision means Djokovic also faces a three-year ban from the country, which could mean he never plays at the Australian Open again, although that can be waived.

The situation has dominated global news since Djokovic was detained at Melbourne airport last Thursday morning after Border Force officials concluded he did not have the right paperwork to enter the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5zEx_0dmKSqLK00

The nine-time Australian Open champion had received an exemption through Tennis Australia from strict coronavirus vaccination rules for arrivals into the country by virtue of having tested positive last month.

Two other individuals – Czech player Renata Voracova and an official – with the same exemption were subsequently told they could not stay in the country and left before Judge Anthony Kelly ruled in favour of Djokovic on Monday.

Djokovic headed straight to Melbourne Park after being freed and had practised every day since, including early on Friday morning, but his hopes of staying in the country appeared to fade as the week went on following revelations about his behaviour following his positive test.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8pIP_0dmKSqLK00

He also admitted his declaration form falsely claimed he had not travelled in the 14 days prior to his trip to Australia, which he attributed to a mistake from his agent.

There has been strong criticism of the way the Australian Government has handled the situation but public opinion has been firmly in favour of Djokovic being sent home.

Sympathy has also been in short supply from his fellow players, many of whom were sceptical of taking the vaccine, with world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas telling India’s WION news channel: “A very small group chose to follow their own way and it kind of makes the majority look like they’re all fools.”

Andy Murray took a more conciliatory tone after his victory over Reilly Opelka in Sydney, saying: “It’s not a good situation. I’m not going to sit here and start kicking Novak whilst he’s down. It’s not a good situation for anyone.

“I just want it obviously to get resolved. I think it would be good for everyone if that was the case. It just seems like it’s dragged on for quite a long time now, and it’s not great for tennis, not great for the Australian Open, not great for Novak.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
WREG

Djokovic lands in Serbia after deportation from Australia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic could be barred from the French Open later this year because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, a possibility that raised the stakes for the tennis star just hours after he was deported from Australia and prevented from defending his Australian Open title. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player […]
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Australia#The Federal Circuit Court#Serbian#Australians
KRON4 News

Ruled out: Australia deports Novak Djokovic for being unvaccinated

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. A masked Djokovic was photographed in a Melbourne airport lounge with two government officials in black uniforms before he left for Dubai. […]
TENNIS
AFP

What now for Novak Djokovic?

Novak Djokovic's deportation from Australia due to his coronavirus vaccine status may be the portent of worse things to come for the Serbian tennis superstar. The fall-out from the 34-year-old's very public stand-off with the Australian government raises questions not just about his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title -- it could affect him in many other ways. AFP Sport picks out three potential consequences:
TENNIS
Deadline

Novak Djokovic Could Be Barred From French, Spanish Opens As Well, Say Officials

Just days after missing the Australian Open and being deported from Australia because he was unvaccinated, Novak Djokovic, found out he may be barred from the next Grand Slam tournament on the tennis calendar, as well. A new vaccine pass law was approved France’s parliament on Sunday. It will require proof of vaccination to enter public buildings including sports venues, restaurants, cafes and cinemas. According to ESPN, the country’s Sports Ministry said Monday there would be no exemptions allowed, even if it meant the world’s No. 1 tennis player missing the French Open. “The rule is simple. The vaccine pass will be...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
India
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Murray roars into round two as Medvedev sets up Kyrgios clash

Former world number one Andy Murray turned back the clock in typically combative style and favourite Daniil Medvedev set up a blockbuster second-round showdown with Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Medvedev, who lost last year's final in Melbourne to Djokovic but then beat the Serbian in the US Open final in September, plays combustible but talented Australian showman Kyrgios in round two.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic news LIVE: World No 1’s French Open in doubt as Tennis Australia breaks silence

The Australian Open continues without Novak Djokovic after the saga over the men’s defending champion’s visa was finally brought to an end on Sunday evening. After Australia’s immigration minister had used his discretionary power to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time last week, the decision was upheld by three judges at an appeal, who determined that the world No 1’s presence “may be counterproductive to efforts at vaccination by others.” Djokovic was deported on Sunday and returned home to his native Belgrade, where he “will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic: Timeline of tennis star’s visa saga in Australia

After his second appeal to reinstate his visa was rejected, Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday, finally bringing an end to the long-running saga over his participation at the year’s first grand slam to an end. The world No 1, who arrived in Australia having been granted a medical exemption by the Victorian government, spent four nights in a detention hotel in Melbourne after the federal government intervened and insisted that the nine-time Australian Open champion would not be allowed to defend his title. Djokovic won his first appeal on procedural grounds, owing to the border force’s...
TENNIS
Sportico

Djokovic Deported on Eve of Australian Open, Flies to Dubai

The No. 1 men’s tennis player and defending Australian Open champion won’t be appearing in this year’s Open, which will begin on Monday. Novak Djokovic, whose visa to enter Australia was twice canceled over an 11-day stretch, lost his appeal to the Federal Court on Sunday. He complied by flying to Dubai. In a statement, Djokovic said he was “extremely disappointed” by the court’s ruling, which followed a hearing before three judges on Sunday. However, the Serbian star stressed that he “respects” the legal process. He also thanked Australian Open officials, fellow players and fans, adding he hopes “that we can...
TENNIS
The Independent

Djokovic out, but vaccine debate stays in Australian Open

To some, it seemed a cloud had been lifted from the Australian Open. To others, Novak Djokovic still was almost palpably present, the name on everyone's lips on the opening day of the first major tennis tournament of the year.Djokovic left Australia late Sunday when he failed to overturn the cancellation of his visa due to his lack of a COVID-19 vaccination. His flight from Melbourne was touching down in Dubai early Monday just as the first matches of the tournament began.As the No. 1 ranked male player and the three-time defending champion, Djokovic would have been the marquee...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic visa controversy labelled ‘messy’ and ‘embarrassing’

An Australian television host has called the Novak Djokovic visa controversy “messy” and “embarassing”.Allison Langdon, who co-hosts popular morning programme Today, believes that there is little need to “dwell on” the events that saw Djokovic deported from Australia and unable to defend his Australian Open crown. The Serbian’s visa was revoked by the government having failed to fulfil federal coronavirus requirements and admitting that incorrect information had been included on his immigration forms.Langdon expressed the opinion that people should now focus on events on-court and forget the Djokovic saga that marred the build-up to the first Grand Slam of...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

440K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy