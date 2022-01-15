ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Darren Waller in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates a second half touchdown with teammate Darren Waller (83) against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Darren Waller for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Wild Card round will see Waller's Las Vegas Raiders enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Waller's 55 grabs have turned into 665 yards (39.1 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 93 times.
  • Waller has been the target of 93 of his team's 628 passing attempts this season, or 14.8% of the target share.
  • Waller (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while running the ball 39.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Waller has averaged 50.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Bengals, 10.1 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Waller, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Waller's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 26 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chargers, Waller racked up two catches for 22 yards.
  • Waller has two receptions (on nine targets) for 22 yards during his last three games, averaging 7.3 yards per game.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

