Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Darren Waller in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates a second half touchdown with teammate Darren Waller (83) against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Darren Waller for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Wild Card round will see Waller's Las Vegas Raiders enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waller's 55 grabs have turned into 665 yards (39.1 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 93 times.

Waller has been the target of 93 of his team's 628 passing attempts this season, or 14.8% of the target share.

Waller (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while running the ball 39.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Waller has averaged 50.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Bengals, 10.1 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Waller, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Waller's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

With 26 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chargers, Waller racked up two catches for 22 yards.

Waller has two receptions (on nine targets) for 22 yards during his last three games, averaging 7.3 yards per game.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

