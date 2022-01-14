ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

MOTM Poll: Dortmund Convincingly Win a Game!

By Zac Weilminster
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a thrilling match! Dortmund needed to use their momentum from Matchday 18 to really get the train rolling in an important month for both their silverware hopes. A set of headed goals from one of the most respected poachers in the modern game, Thomas Meunier, gave Dortmund the lift they...

The Daily Bee: BVB Pressing Erling Haaland to Make a Decision Soon

Pressure, pushing down on me, pressing down on you. Erling Haaland is feeling the pressure, folks. Not just from the media or from the fans, but from Borussia Dortmund’s front office directly. Immediately after BVB’s resounding 5-1 victory against Freiburg on Saturday, journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft decided to kill the mood by asking Haaland about his future at the club, knowing full well he wasn’t going to get an answer. Of course, Haaland gave a non-committal answer about how he only wants to play football and that he hasn’t decided yet, blah blah blah.
The Daily Bee: Mahmoud Dahoud Pulled from St. Pauli Squad for “Precautionary Reasons”

Good morning, Fear the Wall. I hope you all are feeling better after yesterday’s defeat. If you watched BVB’s game in the DFB Pokal yesterday, than you became acutely aware of how much the squad missed Mahmoud Dahoud. The German midfielder, who has been integral to BVB’s two victories of the Rückrunde, missed the game with back pain. According to Sport1 journalist Patrick Berger, it was just a precautionary measure.
Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
What next for Rafa Benitez? One-time European champion must choose wisely after chaotic career choices

It was inevitable that Everton would sack Rafa Benitez. In theory he was a good appointment. The reality was different. The 61-year-old has the sort of obsessive nature and organisational talents needed to untangle a club in a mess. Just not this club.Almost no one wanted him. Not the owner, not the board, not the fans. Alisher Usmanov, the main sponsor and business associate of Farhad Moshiri, was the Spaniard’s biggest advocate. Moshiri, the man with his name over Goodison’s front door, was always dubious.Benitez had committed just about the worst crime in the eyes of the Gwladys Street. He...
Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
Anthony Martial’s Manchester United issue now ‘resolved’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
Man of the Match Poll: BVB Crash out of the DFB Pokal Against St. Pauli

Borussia Dortmund will not be repeating their DFB Pokal title, after losing 2-1 today against St. Pauli in the Round of 16. The 2. Bundesliga leaders came out flying and outworked BVB for much of the first half. A disjointed BVB back line and midfield collapsed under the slightest bit of pressure, and the score would be 2-0 before the half was over.
Fifa Best 2021 LIVE: Robert Lewandowski wins men’s player of the year as Alexia Putellas scoops women’s prize

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running. The 33-year-old Poland international set a new record for most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with his 43rd goal in December, breaking the record set by Gerd Muller in 1972. Lewandowski, winner of the men’s award in 2020, also became the first player in Bundesliga history to finish top scorer in four consecutive seasons.Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year, adding the accolade to her Ballon d’Or triumph. Putellas, 27, captained Barcelona to the treble, with the Catalan side winning the Women’s Champions League, Spanish league and Copa de la Reina last term.Follow for live updates and reaction from the ceremony: Read More World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel MessiRobert Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award 2021 for second year in a rowAlexia Putellas wins Fifa Best Award 2021 to add to Ballon d’Or success
Match Preview: Dortmund Face the 2. Bundesliga Leaders in the DFB Pokal

The Black and Yellows travel to the Millerntor Stadion to take on the current 2. Bundesliga leaders, FC St. Pauli. The Hamburg-based club has had a strong season, leading the likes of FC Sch*lke and Werder Bremen in their quest to return to the top league. Dortmund comes into their second weekday game in the span of a week, having tossed SC Freiburg aside on Friday. The squad will be looking to ride the momentum they have generated in their January matches to comfortably lock down progression to the next round of the cup.
Soccer on TV: St. Pauli-Borussia Dortmund is a game hipster fans will be watching

Tuesday, 11 a.m. (beIN Sports Xtra) Senegal is atop its group at the Africa Cup of Nations, but tied with Guinea on points after the teams played a scoreless tie in their last game. That means Sadio Mané's 97th-minute penalty kick against Zimbabwe remains Senegal’s only goal of the tournament so far. The Lions of Teranga can advance to the knockout stages with a tie here, but more is expected from one of the tournament favorites.
Romelu Lukaku is right, he is not an easy fit in Chelsea’s system

It is tempting to wonder what might have been if, at the start of the second half at the Etihad on Saturday, the only shot on target that Chelsea managed all afternoon had been placed around the onrushing Ederson rather than easily within his reach. Maybe Thomas Tuchel would have taken more positives from the performance, maybe Manchester City would even have lost, maybe there would still have been a sliver of intrigue for us to savour in the final four months of this Premier League title race.Maybe Romelu Lukaku would have taken the first step on his long road...
Newcastle contact Manchester United over Jesse Lingard loan deal

Newcastle have approached Manchester United about a loan deal for Jesse Lingard the PA news agency understands.The struggling Magpies have already spent around £37million this month thanks to their new owners, who are backed by the spending power of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.Kieran Trippier has arrived from Atletico Madrid and striker Chris Wood joined from fellow relegation fighters Burnley, but Eddie Howe’s side are still looking to do January transfer business.Lingard is among those in Newcastle’s crosshairs, with the St James’ Park club making an approach about a loan deal for the England international.The 29-year-old enjoyed a successful...
