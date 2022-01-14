Specific Ministry Pastor Program students receive calls

Live Like Jesus Today Ministries is pleased to announce they are the 2021 fourth quarter recipient of the donations of the 100+ People That Care of Barton County group. Founded by Buzz and Clifann Birney on the guiding principles of taking action and looking every day for opportunities to serve, this organization ministers and touches the lives of many here in Barton County and beyond. With the goals of leading by example, growing by serving, seeking God’s direction, and working alongside those they minister to, they bring prayer, praise and worship to many through their “Contagious” Bible Study groups at Barton Community College, prison ministry at Larned Correctional Health Facility, “Gold” teenage girls ministry in Ellinwood and monthly mission trips to Wichita to work with those in need and alongside Convoy of Hope.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO