Religion

Specific Ministry Pastor Program students receive calls

csl.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeventeen students in the Specific Ministry Pastor (SMP) Program at Concordia Seminary, St. Louis were recognized for their first calls to ministry Friday, Jan. 14, in the Chapel of St. Timothy and Titus. The SMP Program is a four-year state of the art distance education program that prepares men...

www.csl.edu

lifewayresearch.com

12 Ways to Help a Pastor Stay in Ministry

Lifeway Research conducted a landmark research study in 2015 sponsored by the North American Mission Board and Dr. Richard Dockins identifying 12 key drivers of pastors continuing to serve as a senior pastor. It is easy to read social media posts and articles that talk about pastor attrition as if...
RELIGION
sbu.edu

Olean pastor, SBU students to speak at celebration of MLK Jan. 31

Rev. Gerald Slack, pastor and superintendent of Olean’s Sacred Temple Church of God in Christ, will be the featured speaker at St. Bonaventure University’s celebration of the life of Martin Luther King Jr. Free and open to the public, the event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Jan....
OLEAN, NY
theadvocate.com

Faith Matters: Military training inspires pastor in ministry

A combat mission in Iraq helped the Rev. James R. Riley realize his life’s mission and purpose. Riley, of Baton Rouge, served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps, culminating with a stint in Iraq from 2002-2004. “I saw so much death, so much calamity, so much hopelessness,” he...
BATON ROUGE, LA
University of Arkansas

InterVarsity Graduate Student Ministry to Resume Meeting

Are you a graduate student who is looking for community and interested in learning more about God? Join other graduate students in InterVarsity Christian Fellowship, a registered student organization, to explore different topics of Christianity every week. In-person and Zoom meetings are offered on a biweekly basis. IVCF also provides biweekly dinners, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at 358 Arkansas Avenue.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Alaska State
stljewishlight.org

JCRC’s Student to Student program going national

The Student to Student program, founded 30 years ago by the Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis, is going national. It will be headquartered in St. Louis, under the auspices of a new nonprofit, Student to Student Inc. “Given the bigotry, hate and antisemitism that is out there, we...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
we-ha.com

First Church West Hartford Calls First Female Senior Pastor

Reverend Jane Willan will become the first-ever female senior pastor at First Church West Hartford. During a season of transitions at First Church, West Hartford, the excitement of the moment is that the town’s 309-year-old Congregational church has called Rev. Jane Willan as its 21st Senior Pastor. “In its...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
newmanu.edu

Students travel to lakeside cabins for Campus Ministry spiritual retreat

Twenty-one Newman students took advantage of Campus Ministry’s three-day spiritual retreat, called Cor ad Cor, which was held Monday, Jan. 3, through Wednesday, Jan. 5. “Cor ad Cor” refers to the beginning of St. John Henry Newman’s motto when he was first elected as a Catholic cardinal. The full Latin phrase, “Cor ad Cor Loquitor,” translates to “heart speaks to heart.”
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Live Like Jesus Today Ministries receives $11K in Barton Co. donations

Live Like Jesus Today Ministries is pleased to announce they are the 2021 fourth quarter recipient of the donations of the 100+ People That Care of Barton County group. Founded by Buzz and Clifann Birney on the guiding principles of taking action and looking every day for opportunities to serve, this organization ministers and touches the lives of many here in Barton County and beyond. With the goals of leading by example, growing by serving, seeking God’s direction, and working alongside those they minister to, they bring prayer, praise and worship to many through their “Contagious” Bible Study groups at Barton Community College, prison ministry at Larned Correctional Health Facility, “Gold” teenage girls ministry in Ellinwood and monthly mission trips to Wichita to work with those in need and alongside Convoy of Hope.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
#Pastors#Pastoral#Education Program#Concordia Seminary#The Chapel Of St Timothy#The Smp Program#The Lutheran Church#Lutheran Church St#Paul S Lutheran Church#Leola Aberdeen#The Life Lutheran Church#Anchorage Lutheran Church#Messiah Lutheran Church#St Mark Lutheran Church#South District#Trinity Lutheran Church#Redeemer Lutheran Church
csl.edu

Inaugural hymn writing workshop set for Feb. 5

Hymnwriters, translators and Concordia Seminary, St. Louis students are encouraged to attend the first-ever Prevallet Hymn Writing Workshop to be held Saturday, Feb. 5, on campus. This workshop is an opportunity for participants to learn from Rev. Stephen Starke, an expert in the hymn-writing field, about the mechanics and craft of writing hymn texts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Morganton News Herald

School receives donations for art programs

Burke County Public Schools’ art programs recently received donations from The Old School Studio (TOSS), which is part of The Industrial Commons. Kathryn Ervin, community organizer for TOSS, hand-delivered checks to art teachers and principals at several BCPS schools. The funds will advance and support the school system’s art programs.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Indianapolis Recorder

Answering His Calling, an interview with Pastor Dr. James Jackson, Sr.

New Beginnings Fellowship Church Pastor Dr. James Jackson, Sr. shares his mission for his community. A; My father, who recently retired, was a Pastor for 45 years. Our church serviced downtown Mobile, which included the projects. As a kid, this is where all my friends lived and I am quite fortunate and blessed to have had both my mom and dad in the home. There are so many who didn’t have this. I had a lot of brothers who would stay over in order to have that connection.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
loyno.edu

Wolf Pack Wednesday: Student Life and Ministry

College isn’t only about academic growth—it’s also a time to form connections, pursue your interests, and try new things. And the Department of Student Life & Ministry (SLM) offers endless ways for you to get involved and do whatcha wanna outside the classroom!. Whether you’re here on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
St. James Plaindealer

Watonwan County Backpack Program receives donation

St. James Mayo Clinic Health System awarded $10,000 to the Watonwan County Backpack Program as part of its Season of Gratitude awards. The program is for elementary students and there is a Food Pantry Program for the high school students. There are three participating communities school districts, Butterfield, Madelia, and...
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
chronicle-express.com

Local FLCC students receive private scholarships

HOPEWELL – The Finger Lakes Community College Foundation awarded 139 students a total of $177,680 in scholarships funded by local families, business and organizations during 2021. The Foundation manages more than 100 scholarship funds. Amounts vary from $400 to one-year of tuition, currently $4,968. Applications for 2022 scholarships open...
GENEVA, NY
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Students Hold Walkout Over District’s Response To COVID Pandemic

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A student walkout was held Tuesday in St. Paul, with hundreds across the district demanding better COVID-19 precautions to stay in school. Some of the St. Paul students in the group Minnesota Teen Activists, which organized the walkout, met Tuesday morning to announce their demands for the district, which include more KN95 or N95 masks in schools, tests for staff and students on campus and a better outline for transitioning to distance learning. Last week, the district said all St. Paul schools will remain open for in-person learning, as several other districts shifted online. The district says...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Whiskey Riff

Indiana Country Singer Bags The Second Largest Typical Whitetail Buck… Ever

Oh, so they’re bagging some MONSTERS over there in Indiana now. Dustin Huff, an Indiana hunter, harvested the biggest whitetail the state has seen in a decade, according to Wide Open Spaces.  It’s still unofficial at the moment, but the 211-4/8 inch deer should hold up as the new Indiana state record, a crossbow world record, the second biggest typical whitetail buck of ALL TIME. Only two inches short of the world record of the typical whitetail, killed by Milo Hansen […] The post Indiana Country Singer Bags The Second Largest Typical Whitetail Buck… Ever first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
INDIANA STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

Partnership for Children receives grant to help reading program

MOREHEAD CITY —The International Paper Foundation Dec. 13 presented a $2,500 grant to Carteret Partnership for Children to help fund the group’s Reach Out and Read program. Reach Out and Read supports doctors in their efforts to encourage reading to young children and families. At regular checkups from...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

