ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Facebook’s VR Oculus business probed by U.S. states

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Multiple states have begun investigating potential violations in how Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms Inc, runs its virtual-reality Oculus business, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Two...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US regulators aiming at illegal and anticompetitive mergers

U.S. competition regulators have mounted an effort to tighten enforcement against illegal mergers, in line with President Joe Biden’s mandate for greater scrutiny to big business combinations. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday they are seeking public comment on how current merger guidelines can be updated to better detect and prevent illegal and anticompetitive deals in an increasingly consolidating corporate marketplace. The agencies are stressing the importance of robust competition to the economy, workers, consumers and small businesses.“Our country depends on competition to drive progress, innovation, and prosperity,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, who...
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Tougher Road Ahead For Major Mergers: Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission Launch Review Of Enforcement Guidelines

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice are launching plans to update and modernize merger enforcement guidelines, something that could mean more rigorous scrutiny of major tech and media transactions. Lina Khan, the chairwoman of the FTC, and Jonathan Kanter, the chief of the DOJ’s antitrust division, on Tuesday announced a review of the framework that the agencies use to analyze proposed mergers. Before Khan and Kanter took their current roles, both have been outspoken about reining in the power of big tech, at a time when Congress considers new legislation aimed at Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google. In a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
New York State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
CNET

Facebook parent Meta reportedly facing another antitrust probe

Facebook's antitrust woes appear to be growing. On Friday, Bloomberg reported that the US Federal Trade Commission and multiple states, led by New York, are investigating potential anticompetitive practices by virtual reality headset maker Oculus. Facebook, which renamed itself Meta in October, owns Oculus. Citing people with knowledge of the...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Meta’s Oculus VR companion app gained ~2M downloads since Christmas

During the week of Christmas in the U.S. (December 23-29), adoption of the Oculus app jumped up by 517% week-over-week to reach 1.5 million installs, Sensor Tower’s data indicates. In the week that followed, the firm saw those installs drop 77% to 345,000 from December 30 through January 5,...
CELL PHONES
kfgo.com

States ask U.S. court to reinstate Facebook antitrust lawsuit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group of states led by New York asked a U.S. federal appeals court on Friday to reinstate an antitrust lawsuit filed against Facebook. “Facebook is a monopolist that has exploited its immense market power to crush competition. Through an ongoing course of conduct to ‘buy or bury’ nascent competitors, Facebook has maintained a monopoly that harms its users and the public at large,” wrote lawyers for New York and a big group of other states in asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to allow their lawsuit to go forward.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

U.S. Chamber president: State of business in country 'competitive'

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- -- Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of American business is "competitive," Suzanne Clark, president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said Tuesday. "Competition is how we build our country, make it exceptional and move it forward," said Clark, who heads the country's...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Vr#Attorneys#Reuters#Meta Platforms Inc#Bloomberg News
MarketWatch

Top U.S. business regulator Khan pushes more aggressive antitrust laws

One of the nation's top anti-monopoly regulators on Wednesday said the government is looking to expand its playbook on how to identify and block potentially harmful mergers or excessive industry consolidation. "As we have seen the growth of new technologies, the market dynamics have changed," said Lina Khan, chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, in an interview with CNBC. "When you start to see trends toward consolidation, those can often be important moments for regulators to jump in." The FTC and U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said they would seek public input on how to update government rules to prevent anti-competitive mergers. Biden administration officials contend old antitrust rules are inadequate to prevent harm to the economy since they are too narrowly focused on price fixing. Khan, 32, has said there's too little competition in too many industries and that it can stifle innovation or harm workers. Khan and other regulators are especially focused on large tech companies such as Facebook and Google . The FTC is now engaged in a lawsuit against Facebook.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Please Enable JavaScript

Www.shorenewsnetwork.comis using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.
HOMELESS
protocol.com

The FTC is now probing Meta's Oculus acquisition as part of antitrust investigation

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is now investigating Meta's acquisition of virtual reality headset maker Oculus VR in 2014 for potential antitrust violations, Bloomberg reported on Friday, as part of the FTC's broader probe of the social networking giant over its history of buying fast-growing startups to squash potential competition.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOXBusiness

Meta's Oculus VR business under investigation by FTC, multiple states: report

The Federal Trade Commission and a group of states including New York, Tennessee and North Carolina have reportedly launched an investigation into Meta's Oculus unit. Sources told Bloomberg that the investigation is looking into whether Meta is using its market dominance in the virtual reality segment to suppress competition. The sources added that third-party developers have been questioned as part of the inquiry about the Oculus app store and sales strategy for the Oculus VR headset.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

State attorneys general appeal court’s dismissal of their Facebook antitrust suit

A coalition of 48 attorneys general filed an appeal Friday arguing that a federal judge erred in dismissing their high-profile antitrust case against Facebook. The 99-page brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, seeks to overturn Judge James E. Boasberg’s stunning decision in June to dismiss the states’ lawsuit because the states waited too long to challenge the company’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, bought in 2012 and 2014, respectively.
TECHNOLOGY
Shore News Network

American Airlines sees minor impact after 5G rollout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – American Airlines said on Wednesday it had seen some delays and four cancellations as a result of new 5G service and some additional impact to its regional fleets. American Airlines Chief Operating Officer David Seymour told employees it expects the Federal Aviation Administration will issue updated...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

77K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy