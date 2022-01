There are hundreds of statues located all over New York State. They pay tribute to the great men and women in our history who have left indelible footprints in our lives. Upstate has its share of famous "heroes and heroines in bronze" as well. Maybe you live near one of these, maybe you have come across one on a vacation or road trip, or heck, maybe you just recognize the person right off the bat.

POLITICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO