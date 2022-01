As the holidays have come and gone, it made me think a lot about the act of giving. Over Christmas, I had the idea of going through my extensive library of books and gifting a book to each of my family members that I thought matched them. While I ended up not doing this for everyone, it did make me think about personal gifts like that. When you give someone something, what goes through your mind? Is it something that happened between you two and this item reminded you of that time? Is this item something from a favorite movie or book of theirs? Is it a joke only between you two that would make them laugh every time they looked at it?

