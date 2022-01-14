Full throttle toward February: Fashion Week returns

EXCLUSIVE: With the Omicron variant continuing to surge across Los Angeles causing many of the major agencies keep their offices closed, sources tell Deadline that WME is planning a transitional return on January 31 with hopes of a full return February 15. Insiders add that boosters will be required in order for WME employees to return, and that things could still change given the fluidity of the situation. As for the other top agencies, several insiders say offices will remain closed indefinitely as they continue to monitor the situation. The same goes for offices across the country as top brass monitor local conditions before making any plans on a return date. Many of the Hollywood agencies toward the end of 2021 had begun having employees come in a couple days a week, but that soon changed following the emergence of the Omicron variant which is now surging. The Los Angeles Health department reported 34,827 new positive cases Tuesday, which is slightly down from the day before.The U.S. saw 1.4 million new daily Covid cases Tuesday, a record, with hospitalizations and test positivity numbers also at all-time highs.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO