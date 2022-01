That's an interesting point that I had not considered. If Congress reallocated the $5 billion/yr from SLS/Orion and Gateway to SpaceX, then we could have a real Moon program with a continuously-manned moonbase and (let's say) six crewed flights a year with a crew of 20 and and 20 t of cargo, and six one-way cargo flights a year with 150 t of cargo. That's a whole bunch of money for SpaceX, but it enables an entire industry of high-profit valuable lunar exploration. The existing program puts four crew on the Moon for at most a month less than once a year.

