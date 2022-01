Does it come as a shock? Not really. It goes without saying that John Boyega is definitely one of the most controversial Star Wars people out there and for a time, it looked like he no longer wanted anything to do with the franchise, all thanks to the controversies surrounding the mishandling of his character Finn. These days, Boyega seems a lot more at ease talking about his Star Wars roots, and in a new interview, the actor revealed his favorite entry in the Skywalker Saga which is surprisingly not anything from the films he was part of.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO