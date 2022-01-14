PetHonesty Welcomes Consumer Products Executive as CEO

EXCLUSIVE: Meow Wolf, the U.S.-based arts and entertainment company, will welcome a new CEO, Jose Tolosa, formerly of ViacomCBS. Tolosa brings 25 years of experience in emerging industries and will be focused on continuing Meow Wolf’s expansion and growth.
Tolosa takes over the role from co-CEOs Carl Christensen, Ali Rubinstein and Jim Ward, who became interim co-CEOs in October 2019. Ward, originally chief content officer, stepped down as co-CEO last year and remains an advisor to the company. Christensen and Rubinstein will return to their original roles as chief financial officer and chief creative officer, respectively.
“Ali, Carl and Jim have been...
