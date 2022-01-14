PetHonesty Welcomes Consumer Products Executive as CEO

It’s estimated that Americans spent $110B in 2021 on their pets. Given this massive market, there has been very little in terms of innovation and design incorporated into pet products. Typical pet products tend to look sterile and more likely to be found in a hospital than in someone’s home. Fable is a direct-to-consumer pet product brand that prioritizes innovation and aesthetics that fit into the modern era. The company offers a line of versatile pet products including the company’s signature Crate ($395), a modern crate that pets will love that doubles as a side table to fit seamlessly into any decor. Founded by a brother and sister duo in 2018, Fable plans to expand into retail along with expanding its product line.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO