PetHonesty Welcomes Consumer Products Executive as CEO

By Pet Business Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePetHonesty, a portfolio company of Vestar Capital Partners, has named consumer products executive Richard P. Greenberg as CEO, effective February 14. PetHonesty founder and CEO Ben Arneberg will continue to...

