Harken back to the late 1990s with this re-creation of the dialup Internet experience

It's a widely held belief that competition fuels innovation. When we've got multiple companies all trying to win our business, they've got to find their own ways to stand out from the crowd, and that can drive the development of exciting new technologies. At least, that's the idea, but is there ever a point where we just need to call it? Where we've had enough friendly competition already, and wouldn't it be better for everyone involved if we could just agree on a winner? That's pretty much where I am with Samsung right now, and I'd love nothing more than for the company to stop wasting time and effort trying to replicate Google's superior software and services.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO