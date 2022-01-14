ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harken back to the late 1990s with this re-creation of the dialup Internet experience

By Jennifer Ouellette
Ars Technica
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all found our coping strategies for riding out the pandemic in 2020. Biomedical engineer Gough Liu likes to tinker with tech—particularly vintage tech—and decided he'd try to recreate what it was like to connect to the Internet via dialup back in the late 1990s. He recorded the entire process in...

Entrepreneur

Facebook's Rebranding To Put the Much-needed Spotlight Back On Creation Of the Metaverse

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Meta (formerly Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg's announcement of taking his creation to another level―that he defines as an 'immersive embodied Internet'―has put the spotlight back on the Metaverse which is being touted as the future of the Internet. Though there would be no changes in the current Facebook platform, the rebranding exercise will bring the company's offerings―Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp―under one umbrella of Meta, something which Google did earlier with Alphabet. However, this has certainly opened a discussion on where Zuckerberg targets to take his company by envisioning a 'mirror world': a replica of real world situations on the Internet that is more engaging, immersive, interactive with interoperability, avatars, natural interfaces, telepresence and digital goods.
Ars Technica

Google wants to make it easier for you to send yourself files

Google recently released a feature that allows users to quickly send data, like photos or documents, to a nearby person with a Chromebook or Android device. Now, it appears developers are working on updating that feature so users can easily send data across their own devices. Nearby Share came to...
Ars Technica

PUBG maker sues mobile clone, Apple, Google for copyright infringement

Shortly after the 2017 release of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), creator Brendan Greene publicly aired his exasperation at just how many developers were releasing shameless clones of the game's then-unique battle royale concept and how hard it was to stop those copycats. Now, PUBG's Korean publisher Krafton has filed a lawsuit against one PUBG clone it says has engaged in "rampant, willful copyright infringement" of the popular game.
Ars Technica

Humble subscription service is dumping Mac, Linux access in 18 days

Humble, the bundle-centric games retailer that launched with expansive Mac and Linux support in 2010, will soon shift a major component of its business to Windows-only gaming. The retailer's monthly subscription service, Humble Choice, previously offered a number of price tiers; the more you paid, the more new games you could claim in a given month. Starting February 1, Humble Choice will include less choice, as it will only offer a single $12/month tier, complete with a few new game giveaways per month and ongoing access to two collections of games: Humble's existing "Trove" collection of classic games, and a brand-new "Humble Games Collection" of more modern titles.
Ars Technica

Decade-old volume indicator gets a new look in latest Windows 11 preview

Improving Windows 11's visual and functional consistency is shaping up to be a major priority for Microsoft this year, as evinced by the continued updates to core apps like Notepad, Paint, and Media Player, as well as the ongoing effort to move advanced settings out of the old Windows 7-era Control Panels and into the modern Settings app. Restoring some flexibility to redesigned areas of the OS like the Start menu and Taskbar has also been a focus.
Ars Technica

EFF praises Android’s new 2G kill switch, wants Apple to follow suit

The Electronic Frontier Foundation is celebrating Google's addition of a 2G kill switch to Android 12. The digital rights group has been campaigning against the dated, insecure 2G cellular standard since 2020, and Android is the first mobile OS to take the group's advice and let users completely disable 2G.
Ars Technica

The Pixel 6 gets its first stable update since November

Google is getting back on the update horse for the Pixel 6. After numerous delays and a recalled update, the company finally got caught up on patches for its flagship smartphone this past weekend. Assuming everything goes well, this will be the first Pixel 6 update that has stuck since November.
protocol.com

It’s pronounced ‘GIF’

Your five-minute guide to the best of Protocol (and the internet) from the week that was, from a once-and-for-all end to internet debates to the Wordle controversy that swept the web. And please note that we’ll be off tomorrow for MLK Day, but back on Tuesday!. 'It's been settled'
SPY

Hack Your Battle Station With the Best PC Gaming Accessories

When it comes to gaming PCs, you’ve got an entire suite of products at your disposal to ensure you have the best experience possible. Unlike with console gaming, you’re afforded the option to outfit your gaming PC with only the finest hardware and accessories to enhance every single second spent exploring the world of Azeroth in World of Warcraft or securing Victory Royales in Fortnite. That means you need to keep an eye out for the best possible gaming mouse, gaming keyboard, gaming headset, and more when putting together your repertoire of gaming goodness. You’ve got to make sure you’ve got...
Android Police

Samsung needs to stop pushing its own software and just give Galaxy users what they want

It's a widely held belief that competition fuels innovation. When we've got multiple companies all trying to win our business, they've got to find their own ways to stand out from the crowd, and that can drive the development of exciting new technologies. At least, that's the idea, but is there ever a point where we just need to call it? Where we've had enough friendly competition already, and wouldn't it be better for everyone involved if we could just agree on a winner? That's pretty much where I am with Samsung right now, and I'd love nothing more than for the company to stop wasting time and effort trying to replicate Google's superior software and services.
Ars Technica

Safari and iOS users: Your browsing activity is being leaked in real time

For the past four months, Apple’s iOS and iPadOS devices and Safari browser have violated one of the Internet’s most sacrosanct security policies. The violation results from a bug that leaks user identities and browsing activity in real time. The same-origin policy is a foundational security mechanism that...
The Independent

VPN deals for January: Pay less for privacy with discounts on ExpressVPN, NordVPN and more

“What’s a VPN?” we hear you ask. Well, firstly it stands for a “virtual private network”, and it’s a piece of software that gives you more privacy and anonymity online by protecting your browsing activity.When you connect to the internet on your computer it creates an encrypted, virtual tunnel between your device and the VPN server, meaning your data is more protected.Initially, this type of software was developed for large corporations who needed to protect their sensitive information from being sent over public and private networks.But the personal VPN market has grown exponentially, and many people now use them not...
