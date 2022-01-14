Harken back to the late 1990s with this re-creation of the dialup Internet experience

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Meta (formerly Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg's announcement of taking his creation to another level―that he defines as an 'immersive embodied Internet'―has put the spotlight back on the Metaverse which is being touted as the future of the Internet. Though there would be no changes in the current Facebook platform, the rebranding exercise will bring the company's offerings―Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp―under one umbrella of Meta, something which Google did earlier with Alphabet. However, this has certainly opened a discussion on where Zuckerberg targets to take his company by envisioning a 'mirror world': a replica of real world situations on the Internet that is more engaging, immersive, interactive with interoperability, avatars, natural interfaces, telepresence and digital goods.
Comments / 0