Column: Loving our Holy Family

IT IS THE FIRST of a new year. My second column last year was about God’s message to the church of Laodicea. A year later and I am still thinking about this church that was lukewarm to the message of Christ because I feel like this is the church age that we are in today. The Holy Spirit is standing at the door of the church and our lives. Are we able to let in in and give up complete control of our lives? Or are we still trying to run our lives by ourselves? I know from experience that trying to control every thing just causes anxiety and depression. For some people the burden is so much that they choose to check out on life without ever giving God and the Holy Spirit a chance to help. The stress of living in our world today can cause a lot of sleepless nights. Sometimes, even as Christians, we need to sit down and take an honest inventory of our lives. The start of a new year is a good time to do this.

RELIGION ・ 7 DAYS AGO