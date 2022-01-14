Dylan Edwards offer

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
Dylan Spencer was one of the first players to transfer from the SEC to JSU for Deion Sanders. He's reversed course.
The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
LA Tech transfer Aaron Allen is determined to fill big shoes in the Alcorn State University quarterback room.
A pair of marquee players entered the NCAA transfer portal this Wednesday. The college football world learned that both Georgia quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Jermaine Burton are exploring their options. Daniels, a former five-star quarterback, was supposed to be the starting quarterback for Georgia this past season. Unfortunately,...
Nebraska has landed another high-profile quarterback from the transfer portal.
Chubba Purdy, formerly of Florida State, committed to the Husker coaching staff Monday after visiting the campus over the weekend.
He joins former Texas starting quarterback Casey Thompson, a fifth-year collegiate veteran, in a Nebraska quarterback room that takes on a decidedly different look.
Husker...
Georgia Bulldogs star Stetson Bennett is running it back with the team after their national title win last week. Bennett confirmed the decision on social media, posting a photo on his Instagram stories saying that he’ll play with the Bulldogs for “one more year.”. Sure enough, the decision...
Spring practices across college football could look a bit different starting this year, as the NCAA’s Division I Football Oversight Committee met Tuesday and recommended two proposals regarding physical contact for them. One of the committee’s proposals would limit full contact – which includes tackling to the ground –...
