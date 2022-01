This year, Google wants to improve the cross-device experience across Android and Chrome. At CES 2022, Google previewed a slew of upcoming integrations for Chrome OS. It starts with a new “Quick Setup” out-of-box experience for your Chromebook. According to Google, your Android phone will be able to speed up the Chrome OS set-up process “later this year.” The existing “Get started” process remains unchanged, but “Setup with Android phone” will automatically enter the Wi-Fi name and password already saved on your mobile device to the Chromebook. Then, your Google Account will transfer over after only authentication (finger or passcode) on the phone.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO