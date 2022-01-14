ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo 3’s Xbox 360 servers gone forever – Fans share tributes

By Loredana Harsana
windowsreport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the original Xbox 360 servers go offline forever, fans are sharing their love for the game and its community. This means that all the multiplayer records that you achieved in-game over the last decade will no longer be recognized by the game. Halo 3 may be gone but...

windowsreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Cheaters End Matches Early With Hack That Crashes Servers

Cheaters in Halo Infinite have started using a new hack that lets them end games early and stops them from losing!. Halo Infinite’s classic arena shooter gameplay is a blast, but that doesn’t stop the game from being fiercely competitive too. Unfortunately, like most online multiplayer games, there are players who are so desperate to win that they resort to cheating.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Some online services for Xbox 360 Halo games are ending today

Some online services for legacy Halo games are set to be disabled today. The Xbox 360 titles impacted by the move are Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo Spartan Assault and Halo Wars. While the games will still be playable, they’ll support reduced online...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Halo 3 players help fan get their final achievement before server closure

With the multiplayer servers for Xbox 360 Halo games shutting down permanently on Jan. 13, 2022, many players have flocked back to the original versions of Halo: Reach, Halo 3, and other titles for one last hurrah. Some of these players include members of the Hidden Reach YouTube channel, which is a group that focuses on teaching the Halo community useful hiding spots in multiplayer maps.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox 360#Halo Games#Gone Forever#Industries#Xbox One#Xbox News
TechRadar

Halo Infinite Xbox players are sick of PC crossplay cheaters

Halo Infinite’s crossplay functionality, which allows Xbox Series X/S users to play with and against PC gamers, is causing ire in the game’s community. Xbox players are increasingly frustrated with having to face mouse-and-keyboard opponents, as well as the many cheats that are more prevalent among PC players of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Original Xbox 360 Servers for Halo 3 & Others Are Now Offline for Good

Today is a sad day for Halo 3 and other classics of the beloved franchise. 343 Industries is sunsetting the original Xbox 360 online servers for a variety of Halo games to prioritize newer releases. “On January 13, 2022, Xbox 360 game servers for Halo games were turned off—sunsetting the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Halo 3, Reach fans mourn the shutdown of the games’ Xbox 360 servers

Microsoft and 343 Industries ended online matchmaking services for Xbox 360-era Halo games, including Halo 3 and Reach, on Thursday. The shutdown, which 343 initially announced in late 2020, prompted fans of the Halo franchise to publicly mourn, but also celebrate the now-sunset titles. In the days, hours, and even...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
purexbox.com

Halo: Reach's Xbox 360 Multiplayer Lives On Through Playable Demo

There's been a lot of chatter these last few days about Halo server closures. 343 Industries officially closed down the Halo 3, Halo: Reach and Halo 4 servers yesterday, January 13th. Or did they?. Some Halo players have discovered that by accessing the demo for Halo: Reach, you can still...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Xbox One era is finally, officially over, plus Halo 3 sunsets

It’s the end of a monumental era of console gaming, as Microsoft confirmed that it discontinued all production of Xbox One S units a while back and has been selling out the remainder of the product. “To focus on production of Xbox Series X / S, we stopped production...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Xbox is selling Halo-themed nail polish, with “hue-matched” in-game unlockables

First there were Halo Infinite energy drink tie-ins, and now there’s, er, nail varnish. Publisher Xbox Game Studios has unveiled a rather surprising but undeniably snazzy new collaboration with nail polish brand OPI, in the form of a collection inspired by “virtual worlds of Xbox Game Pass titles and popular gaming phrases”. And, yes, there’s a Halo-themed shade in the batch.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Video: Here's The Exact Moment Halo's Xbox 360 Servers Were Turned Off

As you're probably well aware, the matchmaking servers for a variety of Halo Xbox 360 games went offline last night, and while they're still playable (and other parts of the servers are still live), the online multiplayer has officially been turned off for Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4 and Halo: Reach — it's the end of an era!
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Halo Infinite's Free January 2022 Xbox Game Pass Perk Is Now Live

It's time for another Halo Infinite Game Pass Ultimate perk, as January's freebie rolls around. This time out, you can treat yourself to an absolutely-too-bright Warthog skin for your multiplayer endeavours, and a few other sweet bonuses. Those bonuses come in the form of a battle pass challenge swap, and...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy