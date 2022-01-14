Masks and rights

Masks are very important in curbing the spread of SARS-CoV-2 (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-Coronavirus-2) that causes COVID-19 (Coronavirus disease 2019). Wearing a mask protects you and others. At SUA everyone, except HR-approved exempted persons, is required to wear a medical-grade mask in all indoor public settings as well as in university vehicles. Additionally, masks are strongly recommended outdoors where six feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained. Medical grade masks which, at minimum, are surgical masks and may also include higher grade respirator masks (e.g. KN95, KF94, or N95). Anyone wearing a single-layer, homemade cloth mask, gaiter, bandana, or a mask with a vent must contact HR to obtain appropriate masks.
Comments / 0