McMaster, Mandates And Murdaughs: FITSNews Week In Review, Episode 1

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Governor Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency ahead of the winter storms this weekend, his office announced Friday. "South Carolina will be impacted by a major winter storm this weekend, likely beginning Sunday morning," said McMaster. "There is a potential for very dangerous conditions caused by accumulations of ice and snow, which will likely result in power outages across the state. I urge South Carolinians to monitor their local weather forecasts and begin taking safety precautions. We will hold a media briefing tomorrow afternoon to update residents with the latest information on this winter storm.”
