Jonah Hill: Leonardo DiCaprio tried but failed to turn me into a fan of The Mandalorian

 5 days ago
“Leo made me watch The Mandalorian when we were making Don’t Look Up, and it was like, Baby Yoda...

Jonah Hill Is Unstoppable

Jonah Hill wears a Marni pajama shirt and pajama pants; Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock slides; his own hat and sunglasses. In Adam McKay’s satire Don’t Look Up, a movie full of Hollywood’s most famous faces, Jonah Hill certainly holds his own. For a role he says he based partially on Fyre Festival fraudster Billy McFarland and partially on the Rich Kids of Instagram, Hill had to forge quick chemistry with Meryl Streep (his character is both the son and the chief of staff of Streep’s President Janie Orlean). Thankfully, he was already acquainted with one of the film’s other megastars, Leonardo DiCaprio. For W’s Best Performances issue, Hill talks Birkin bags, his idea for a Superbad sequel, and being extremely late to Game of Thrones mania.
CELEBRITIES
