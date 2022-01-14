Pacers Starting Lineup Against The Suns

The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Friday night in Indianapolis, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Pacers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, the Pacers are 15-27 in 42 games, and are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have been very underwhelming considering the veteran roster that they have.

As for the Suns, they have the best record in the NBA at 31-9 in 40 games, and after making the NBA Final last season, they are once again a contender.

