Baglan Energy Park electricity supply to remain switched on

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePower to an industrial estate employing 1,600 people in Neath Port Talbot will stay on while a court considers the future of its energy supply. Baglan Energy Park's on-site power station was due to be switched off at 20:00 GMT on Friday, months before an alternative connection...

www.bbc.co.uk

CBS DFW

Pipeline Company Threatening To Cut Off Natural Gas Service To 5 Texas Power Plants

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A major pipeline company is threatening to cutoff natural gas to five power plants in Texas, a move that could have a major impact on the state power grid. Several subsidiaries of electricity generation company Vistra Corp., including Dallas-based Luminant Energy, filed a request with the Texas Railroad Commission on January 19 to stop the shutdown. In the complaint the companies said the “threat to terminate service in the middle of winter is illegal and grossly irresponsible and should be prohibited”. The fight centers around money related to the February 2021 winter storms. The pipeline company Energy Transfer LP — which is run by Dallas billionaire Kelcy Warren — says Luminant needs to pay $21 million in penalties for oversupplying natural gas during the deadly winter freeze that knocked off gas supplies, contributing to power outages that left many Texans in the dark for days when the state was experiencing unusually frigid temperatures. Luminant says the power plants that would be shut down serve some 400,000 Texas homes, businesses, hospitals, and schools.
DALLAS, TX
The Free Press

Report: Rural co-ops face barriers in switching to renewable energy

Rural electric cooperatives will struggle transitioning to renewable energy sources more than their investor-owned utility counterparts during the next few decades. A new report from the Mankato-based Center for Rural Policy and Development highlights how electric co-ops in Greater Minnesota face more barriers, from infrastructure to tax breaks, that will slow the move to more renewable energy sources.
MANKATO, MN
The Independent

Wind farms take £160m off electricity bills as gas prices soar

Wind farms across Great Britain are returning millions of pounds to customers for the first time, helping soften some of the blow from a massive spike in energy prices.Offshore wind farms paid back nearly £117 million for the final three months of last year, while onshore producers returned more than £40 million.The payments are due to a complicated subsidy scheme which forces renewable energy generators to repay some of the money they charge if prices rise above a certain point.We are sending a cheque back to the GovernmentKeith Anderson, ScottishPowerIn recent months, electricity prices have soared due to a spike...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government beats off a legal challenge to development of oil and gas in the North Sea

The government has defeated a legal challenge brought by environmentalists who argued that maximising North Sea oil and gas production was unlawful. Campaigners launched a High Court action last year against the business secretary and the Oil and Gas Authority on the grounds that the drive to increase production of oil and gas in the North Sea was both unlawful and irrational. The activists said that maximising production was unlawful as it failed to take into account the billions in public money that is used to subsidise the industry. Mrs Justice Cockerill said the claimants’ court action had failed on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Together Energy becomes latest supplier to collapse amid surging energy prices

Together Energy has become the 27th supplier to go bust in twelve months amid surging gas prices which are set to hit households with a 50 per cent increase in bills this year.The company, which is part-owned by Warrington Council, announced on Tuesday it would cease trading. Its 176,000 customers will be transferred to a new gas and electricity provider under energy regulator Ofgem's supplier of last resort process.Customers will not see an interruption to their supply and any credit balances will transfer to a new supplier.Together's collapse comes after it deferred a £12.4m payment due to Ofgem in October....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘No indication’ of announcement of measures to combat energy price hikes

The energy minister said he does not know when the Government will announce its plans to mitigate some of the energy price hikes due to hit households in April.Greg Hands told MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee that discussions are ongoing but there is no timescale in mind.With regulator Ofgem also consulting with energy firms, he said there’s “quite a few moving parts to all of this”, adding: “We are looking at the situation, obviously, extremely carefully.”Mr Hands added: “We can see the likely direction of travel of the price cap, driven by the high and volatile...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Star-Tribune

Electricity market stabilizing after supply shocks, price spikes in 2021

After a tough year for natural gas and a fortuitous year for coal, the electricity market is beginning to reorient itself. Wholesale electricity prices climbed through most of 2021, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said last week, as curtailed natural gas production led utilities to turn to coal instead. In...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

World’s largest coal port flicks switch to 100% renewable energy

The Port of Newcastle, Australia, has positioned itself as a leader in the transition to renewable energy, as its operations are now powered entirely by green energy. Newcastle has signed a deal with Iberdrola for a retail power purchase agreement (PPA) that provides the port with large-scale generation certificates (LGCs) linked to the 113 MW Bodangora wind farm near Dubbo, New South Wales.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
birminghamtimes.com

US Energy Market Facing Supply-Side Pressures

Energy demand seems to be floundering a bit, but it’s the supply side of the energy equation that’s keeping the price of oil elevated, analysts said. The price of oil increased on Wednesday in part in response to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on inventory levels of crude oil and refined petroleum products such as gasoline. Data showing a dip in inventory level is usually synonymous with an uptick in demand, while the opposite holds for increases in storage levels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Here's Why the Switch to Renewable Energy Is Still an Uphill Battle

Despite calls from leaders around the world to embrace renewable energy sources, and key changes being made by a host of countries to achieve these goals, demand for coal power still reached an all-time high in 2021. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Dec. 20, 2021, Fool contributors Jason Hall and Toby Bordelon weigh in on this news and what it means for the future of energy generation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
world-nuclear-news.org

Supply chain challenges remain as Kazakh emergency ends

Lessons learned through the COVID-19 pandemic have enabled Kazatomprom's assets to operate throughout recent events in Kazakhstan. The overall impact of the recent period of unrest on the company's business has been minor, but pandemic-related supply chain challenges remain a concern, it said. Kazatomprom's operations have largely been unaffected by...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Injunction aims to stop power cut to Baglan energy park

A court has been asked to intervene to ensure an industrial estate keeps its power supply. A dedicated power station that serves Baglan Energy Park, near Port Talbot, folded last year. The injunction lodged by the Welsh government aims to safeguard supply so a long-term solution can be found. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science Focus

How does geothermal energy work to produce electricity?

In volcanic regions, reservoirs of hot underground water will rise up a borehole under their own pressure and turn into steam to drive a turbine at the surface. But in most of the world, the rocks within reach of drilling equipment are dry, impermeable rocks such as granite, so an engineered geothermal system has to be created.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Q&A On Electric Vehicles And Renewable Energy With Ideal Power

Two major growth industries in the U.S. and globally are electric vehicles and renewable energy. As governments and businesses worldwide get more serious about climate change and the need for a sustainable energy grid, these two emerging solutions are being considered necessities for human civilization. But like all new technologies,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Underwater sea turbines ‘could supply 10% of the UK’s energy’

Undersea turbines could generate a tenth of Britain’s power, according to a renewable energy expert.Tidal stream energy uses turbines to extract energy from moving masses of water in the oceans and rivers.The UK is in an excellent position to reap the benefits of the technology as UK waters hold about half of Europe’s tidal stream resource.Stephen Wyatt, director of research and disruptive innovation for Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (ORE), a sustainable energy research company, said the 2020s could be a “golden decade” for the science.He told The Independent: “Tidal stream technologies are proven and on the cusp of commercialisation, with the most advanced being...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yaleclimateconnections.org

Demand for electric vehicles to cause battery supply chain bottleneck, analyst says

Many countries and automakers have ambitious plans to transition to electric cars, trucks, and buses within 10 to 20 years. “Demand for batteries is growing at an incredible rate,” says Andrew Miller, chief operating officer at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. The company analyzes the supply chain for the lithium-ion batteries...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Energy Fuels says could ramp uranium output if Kazakh supply dips

United States-based Energy Fuels Inc said on Thursday it could start producing 500,000 pounds annually of uranium within six months if prices for the nuclear fuel rise due to the political unrest in Kazakhstan. Energy Fuels says its production could then ramp to 2.5 million pounds annually within 18 months...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Jamestown Sun

Electric rates for Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative remain unchanged for 2022

Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative announced it will not increase farm and residential electric rates this year, said Arden Fuher, Edgeley, board president. “With sharp increases in propane and fuel oil prices making headlines, we want to reassure our member-owners that there will be no increases in Dakota Valley’s farm and residential electric rates this year,” he said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

End oil and gas subsidies for ‘green and just’ transition, campaigner who took government to court says

The UK needs to stop subsidising the oil and gas industry to enable a “green and just transition” away from fossil fuels, an environmental campaigner who took the government to court has said. Mikaela Loach told The Independent she believes the mainstream campaign against these financial incentives has just begun, despite the High Court ruling against her case on the issue on Tuesday.The medical student was one of three environmentalists who launched a legal challenge against the business secretary and a state-owned authority over a drive to encourage oil and gas production in the North Sea, arguing it was not...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Emergency fuel payment scheme ‘overwhelmed’ – Communities Minister

An emergency fuel payment scheme has been overwhelmed, the Stormont Communities Minister has said.The Stormont Executive agreed the £55 million scheme which sees a one-off payment of £200 is to be made automatically to around 280,000 eligible people in Northern Ireland in receipt of specified benefits.A smaller complementary £2 million fund has also been designed for those also facing pressures which is being operated by the Bryson Charitable Group.Deirdre Hargey told the Assembly that as of January 14, 2,358 applications had been received for the second scheme.Of those, 1,323 have been validated and eligible, and 1,098 have received a payment.She...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

