ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

One year later, is our democracy in peril?

By Comments
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 6 days ago

In this very space one year ago, this newspaper urged our readers to turn the page on a tumultuous 2020 by treating each other better in the wake of a hard-fought election and the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic. We wrote that there appeared to be a new optimism in the...

www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arab American News

A year on, the ideological insurrection against our democracy continues

— This article by Abdul El-Sayed originally appeared in the newsletter The Incision. It has been edited for style. Subscribe to The Incision here: incision.substack.com. When I told my parents that I was going to run for governor of Michigan, I could see through the windows of their eyes the emotions battling in their minds. Immigrating from a country where political agitation could have you disappeared — or worse — the idea of their son participating in politics, as a candidate no less, was gut-wrenching. But then, what did they come here for if not the rights and freedoms of full participation in their society?
ADVOCACY
Vail Daily

Bennet: Recommitting to our democracy

One year ago Thursday, Americans violently stormed our Capitol to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election. After being evacuated, the Senate and the House returned that night to fulfill our Constitutional duty. On Jan. 20, 2021, Joe Biden’s inauguration marked the 45th peaceful transition of power since John Adams succeeded George Washington.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Revisiting the January 6 insurrection, one year later

It's been a full year since the January 6, 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, perhaps the most shocking political event of the past year — or even this generation. But has our understanding of the insurrection changed with time? Sam chats with Hannah Allam, national security reporter at The Washington Post, and Tom Dreisbach, NPR investigative correspondent, about how the U.S. government has responded to the insurrection—and how we've moved from political polarization into political radicalization.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi reflects on Capitol riot a year later: ‘Democracy won that night’

On the anniversary of the deadly insurrection and riots that broke out in and around the US Capitol building last January, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that American democracy won that night. “Make no mistake, our democracy was on the brink of catastrophe. Democracy won that night,” Ms Pelosi said. “These people, because of the courageous work of the Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police and others, they were detained in their action to stop the peaceful transfer of power. They lost.”Thursday, 6 January, marks exactly a year since the Capitol riots that stunned the world as a mob...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NewsWest 9

Rioting at the US Capitol: One year later

MIDLAND, Texas — Jan. 6, 2022 marks one year since rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intent to stop the certification of the 2020 election. Ties to that day lead all the way back to west Texas. A few people in the Permian Basin have been arrested for...
MIDLAND, TX
WITF

One year after the Capitol insurrection, there are signs of a nation deeper in peril

The country reflects on the year since a violent mob attempted to stop the 2020 election certification. (Washington, D.C.) – Even the vigils speak to our differences. As the nation reflects on the year since a violent mob attempted to stop the certification of election results, there will be gatherings for those who believe the attack was an attempted coup, and who are alarmed by the passage of restrictive voting rules in several states.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTRF- 7News

Lawmakers reflect on January 6th one year later

(WTRF) – Thursday marks one year since a riot broke out at the US Capitol on January 6th. More than 700 Americans were charged with Federal crimes following that day. Several events were held at the Capitol throughout Thursday to mark the January 6 anniversary. President Biden delivered a speech in which he placed the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Election Fraud#Republican#The U S Congress#The Associated Press#Solidarity
The Daily Item

UPDATE Jan. 6 one year later: Valley congressman recalls violence, courage on 'terrible day for our nation'

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser was in the House Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters stormed the Capitol and one year later he recalled the violence and courage he witnessed that day. “January 6, 2021, was a terrible day for our nation,” the Republican congressman from the 9th District said of the rampage that ensued following then-President Donald Trump’s rally to supporters to contest the 2020 election results. “Having seen the rioting inside the Capitol up close, it is clear that many were there for one reason only, to create chaos, destruction, and mayhem. Some came carrying backpacks, tactical gear, and gas masks and attempted to force down the door to the House Chamber.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

The Electoral Count Act of 1887 is showing its age – here's how to help Congress certify a presidential election with more certainty

Concerned about potential problems during the next election when Congress counts presidential votes, some legislators are interested in reforming the federal law that governs that process, the Electoral Count Act. Reforming the act, which sets the procedures for how votes for president are counted in the Electoral College, means identifying what it’s supposed to do, the areas that need reform and any other problems with it. As a scholar of election law, I recognize that presidential elections in the United States are complicated. Voters do not directly elect the president. After Election Day, and based on the popular vote, each state...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
emerson.edu

One Year Later: Emerson Professors Reflect on Insurrection

The events that transpired at our nation’s capital on January 6, 2021, will live in infamy. What have we learned? How do we move forward? What is falling through the cracks of analysis?. Shortly after the events transpired, three Emerson professors provided their insight into the insurrection. What led...
BOSTON, MA
AFP

US Democrats press doomed voting rights reform

The US Senate was set to vote Wednesday on a seemingly futile push to shore up voting rights as Republican-led states introduce a raft of restrictions that Democrats say has hit racial minorities hardest.  Democrats and voting rights activists have championed the measures as a necessary response to Republican efforts to restrict voting, especially among Black and Latino Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Philly

2 Local Congressmembers Remember US Capitol Attack One Year Later: ‘Ultimately, Jan. 6, Democracy Won’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday marks a dark day in the nation’s history. It will be one year since the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Eyewitness News spoke to local lawmakers who were inside the Capitol during the insurrection about how they’re marking the somber anniversary. Two area congressmembers, both Democrats, spoke about their recollections of that day. Rep. Andy Kim represents New Jersey’s 3rd District, which includes much of Burlington County, and Rep. Brendan Boyle represents Pennsylvania’s 2nd District, from North Philadelphia all the way up to Somerton. Eyewitness News also reached out to a handful of Republican congressmembers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
informnny.com

Local leaders respond to one-year later siege on Capitol

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Local leaders, state officials, and municipalities are responding to the siege on the U.S. Capitol a year later. On January 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump spoke to supports near the White House, when a violent mob of rally attendees marched to the Capitol, forcing their way in – interrupting the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Democratic congressman arrested with voting rights protesters after Senate demonstration

A progressive US congressman from New York was arrested in the US Capitol on Thursday as voting rights advocates staged their second demonstration in the building within just a few days.The congressman, Rep Jamaal Bowman, was arrested alongside activists from UN-PAC, a student-led group that has led hunger strikes with dozens of supporters to persuade senators to pass voting rights legislation.His spokesman and UN-PAC staff confirmed his arrest on Thursday.“Today, Congressman Jamaal Bowman joined a voting rights non-violent direct action at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol Building and was arrested by the U.S. Capitol Police,” Mr Bowman’s spokesman...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy