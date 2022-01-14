One year later, is our democracy in peril?

— This article by Abdul El-Sayed originally appeared in the newsletter The Incision. It has been edited for style. Subscribe to The Incision here: incision.substack.com. When I told my parents that I was going to run for governor of Michigan, I could see through the windows of their eyes the emotions battling in their minds. Immigrating from a country where political agitation could have you disappeared — or worse — the idea of their son participating in politics, as a candidate no less, was gut-wrenching. But then, what did they come here for if not the rights and freedoms of full participation in their society?

ADVOCACY ・ 12 DAYS AGO