Investors are having an uncertainty stent on Wall Street. The Federal Reserve is ending its quantitative easing, and investors are running wild with the possibilities that come from it. The tapering process was on track to end near the summer. However, they are likely to drastically accelerate it. So for now investors are selling equities as if we are going into a recession. The small-cap sector is taking it on the chin harder than the major indices. Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock is in that group and it is miles off of its hay day highs.

