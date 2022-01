Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street looks higher in premarket after the Nasdaq's slide. U.S. stock futures rose as investors got better-than-expected earnings while digesting the 10-year Treasury yield topping 1.9% early Wednesday. Rising bond yields to more than two-year highs slammed tech stocks again Tuesday, sending the Nasdaq down 2.6% to its lowest close in three months. The index finished in correction territory, down more than 10% from its all-time intraday high in November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 on Tuesday fell 1.5% and 1.84%, respectively. Both the Dow and S&P 500 hit all-time highs earlier this month. They're down more than 4% and 5% each from those levels. The government reported Wednesday morning that December housing starts rose 1.4% to just over 1.7 million units. Estimates had called for a percentage drop to 1.65 million units.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO