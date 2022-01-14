ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why The Walking Dead Creator Robert Kirkman Is Being Sued Over Prime Video's Invincible

By Adreon Patterson
 5 days ago
In 2021, Amazon Prime Video debuted the animated superhero series Invincible. The series won acclaim from viewers and critics alike while becoming a breakout hit for the streamer. Now, Invincible and The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman has found himself at the center of a lawsuit over rights and the source...

