NFL

Peter King Praises Bengals: 'You Could Argue That They're Playing Better Than Anybody in the AFC'

By James Rapien
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI — Will the Bengals end their 31-year playoff drought on Saturday night against the Raiders?

Peter King of NBC Sports believes Cincinnati is going to break the postseason curse that has plagued this franchise for more than three decades.

"They've got to make sure that they block Maxx Crosby. And they devote a lot of time and energy and scheme to blocking Maxx Crosby. I think Crosby's the only guy that can ruin this game for Cincinnati," King said in an exclusive interview with All Bengals. "I just think Burrow's gotta be Burrow. I like Cincinnati in this game and I would've liked them if the Raiders had two weeks to prepare. I just think it's Cincinnati's time. It's Burrow's time. I think right now at this moment, I'm not saying they're going to win it all, but I think you could argue that they're playing better than anybody in the AFC right now."

Angry Joe Burrow? C.J. Uzomah Explains "The Look"

Podcast: A Film Breakdown of How the Bengals Can Beat the Titans

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I are joined by MIke Santagata to preview Saturday's game against the Titans. How can the Bengals slow down Derrick Henry? What will Tennessee do on defense to try to stop Joe Burrow?. We answer those questions and so much more!. Listen to Locked...
NFL
Stat Breakdown: Joe Burrow Has Posted Insane Numbers Over the Past Three Games

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might be underdogs against the Titans, but they'll have a chance against anyone if Joe Burrow continues to play at such a high level. The second-year quarterback has completed 76.5% of his passes for 1,215 yards, 10 touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 136.4% quarterback rating. The Bengals are 3-0 over that span, which includes wins over the Chiefs and Raiders.
Bengals to Play Titans in AFC Divisional Round Game

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Nashville for the next round of the NFL playoffs. The Bengals snapped a 31-year playoff win drought with a 26-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday afternoon. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree. Difficult conversations must be had sometimes to...
