Peter King Praises Bengals: 'You Could Argue That They're Playing Better Than Anybody in the AFC'

CINCINNATI — Will the Bengals end their 31-year playoff drought on Saturday night against the Raiders?

Peter King of NBC Sports believes Cincinnati is going to break the postseason curse that has plagued this franchise for more than three decades.

"They've got to make sure that they block Maxx Crosby. And they devote a lot of time and energy and scheme to blocking Maxx Crosby. I think Crosby's the only guy that can ruin this game for Cincinnati," King said in an exclusive interview with All Bengals. "I just think Burrow's gotta be Burrow. I like Cincinnati in this game and I would've liked them if the Raiders had two weeks to prepare. I just think it's Cincinnati's time. It's Burrow's time. I think right now at this moment, I'm not saying they're going to win it all, but I think you could argue that they're playing better than anybody in the AFC right now."

King offered up plenty of great insight on Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Zac Taylor and so much more. Watch the entire interview below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

