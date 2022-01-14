ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Expected Into Saturday

By Karla James
klin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreated and untreated...

klin.com

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: More Dangerous Wind Chill Early Thursday, Light Snow Friday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has issued another widespread wind chill advisory for Minnesota. WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the advisory will be in effect through noon Thursday. It could feel like minus 30 to minus 40 degrees at times. Frostbite can attack exposed skin in less than 20 minutes in these conditions. (credit: CBS) The Twin Cities will have a high of 2 degrees Thursday, with pretty much the entire state in the same frozen boat. It will be even colder in western and northwestern Minnesota. Shaffer says a little clipper system will drop light snow across the state beginning Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. It will reach the metro by about dinnertime. Snow totals will only range between a dusting in southern Minnesota, and over 2 inches in the Arrowhead. Temperatures will warm into the teens Friday through Monday, with more snow chances Sunday and Monday. We’ll dive back into single-digit highs next Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WWL-TV

Icy winter weather for southeast Louisiana: What to expect in your area

NEW ORLEANS — A cold front will move through the southeast United States, bringing Arctic air to the southeast Louisiana and Greater New Orleans area on Thursday. By Thursday night a round of moisture and cold temperatures could lead to areas of freezing rain and sleet. The highest chance for anything frozen will be north and west of Lake Pontchartrain where temperatures have a higher chance of dropping below freezing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day: Slick Roads Possible Through Wednesday Evening

DENVER (CBS4) – Wintry weather has quickly returned to Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday with unusual freezing drizzle in the morning and a chance for light snow later in the day. Temperatures will also remain below freezing all day. (source: CBS) It’s a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible to ice especially early in the day on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and most of northeastern Colorado though 8pm Wednesday largely because it’s somewhat rare to get accumulating...
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Drop Wednesday; Winter Weather Advisory Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping. Early morning temperatures start in the 30s Wednesday and eventually lower into the 20s and teens by afternoon. This is as good as it gets today…. starting in the 30s. Eventually falling through the 20s and teens by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qB7izQaQw8 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 19, 2022 A Winter Weather Advisory wil take effect this evening into Thursday for Porter and LaPorte counties. Nearly 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow are expected for Indiana. Northeast Illinois residents can expect flurries. Wednesday night will be the coldest night of the week. CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon with the First Alert Weather will continue to provide updates on the changing conditions. Temperatures remain cold through the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
WBKO

Winter weather system expected to impact travel tonight in the District 3 Area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Snow and Ice team is monitoring a winter weather system approaching the District 3 region late tonight. Information from the U.S. National Weather Service from Louisville shows the system arriving as rain throughout the day today with it changing over to snow later tonight.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Delaware Valley As Snow Could Affect Thursday’s Morning Commute

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Plan to employ the remote work option Thursday, if possible, as steering clear of travel during the morning commute is highly advisable. A quick-hitting round of accumulating snow will impact the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys late Wednesday night into midday Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia, surrounding suburbs, and northern Delaware from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, and for Upper Bucks, northwestern Montgomery, and Berks counties and the Lehigh Valley from 3 a.m. until 11 a.m. The event will begin as rain for most, mainly after midnight. Then, will change over to snow from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Rain, Snow Combination During Rush Hour Expected To Pose Challenges For Crews

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a sunny day in Baltimore, yet another round of winter weather is on the way. “It’s beautiful out and then they’re calling for two to three inches tomorrow? It’s crazy,” said Baltimore resident Cathy Brown. “It was warm today but in Baltimore, they say wait five minutes and see what the weather does,” said resident Pat Tarkowski. WJZ’s first alert weather team says the storm will start off as rain Wednesday night, but by Thursday morning it will turn to snow in some areas – bringing anywhere between one to three inches. Highway officials say the soggy roads pose a...
BALTIMORE, MD
whopam.com

Travel issues expected with approaching winter weather

It likely won’t be a major winter storm, but traveling is likely to become difficult tonight as an arctic cold front ushers in snow, ice and bitterly cold temperatures. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from 4 p.m. today until 6 a.m. tomorrow for all of western Kentucky and the National Weather Service in Paducah expects rain to transition to mixed precipitation sometime around 7 p.m.
PADUCAH, KY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Southern Areas Could See More Snow On Wednesday Night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Snow chances for places south of I-70 along with the Ridges and Laurel Highlands are ticking up this morning. If you are in Greene, Fayette, or Somerset counties you can expect to see between 1-3” of snow. No one else should see more than an inch of snow. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos This is only part of a couple of quick-hit weather events that you’ll want to know about. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Highs today will be in the 40 and we may...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Night With Lake Effect Snow In Some Areas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear & very cold tonight, but Porter & LaPorte counties have a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 6 p.m. for lake effect snow. Snow increases through the night and into tomorrow. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) A bitter cold air mass settles across our area for the next several days. Wind chills to -10 tonight and tomorrow. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clear & very cold. Low 6. Wind chills to -10. THURSDAY: Sunny. High 17. Wind chills to -10. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 25. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: It’s A Warm Wednesday, But Winter Weather Isn’t Far Behind

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re looking at a comfortable reset from the wintry mess of earlier this week. Temperatures climb to near 50 ahead of our next brush with rain and snow. The WJZ First Alert Weather team is declaring an “Alert Day” for Thursday in anticipation of this winter weather. The timing of the rain and transition to snow is forecast to happen as many of us will be heading to work Thursday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area from Wednesday night through midday Thursday, citing rain that will move in and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Brief Thaw Wednesday Before Snow Moves In

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pleasant day is in store Wednesday as temperatures briefly thaw in the upper 40s by the afternoon. The thaw will be short-lived as another Arctic front moves east. Much of Wednesday remains dry, clouds will increase at night and it’s possible that a few rain showers break out during the evening and continue during the first half of the night. As Arctic air rushes in, rain will quickly change to wet snow and this will happen by sunrise Thursday, if not earlier. We are not expecting significant accumulations with this event, it is the timing during the morning...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Dangerous Subzero Temps, Lake Effect Snow In Some Areas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dangerously cold tonight with lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero. Some spots may experience wind chills as cold as -15 to -20 degrees. Lake effect snow is likely tonight in parts of northwest Indiana. Porter County and La Porte County are under a Winter Weather Advisory until Thursday evening due to the chance of 3 to 6 inches of snowfall. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Sunny, breezy, and cold Thursday with highs in the mid to upper teens. A northwest wind, gusting to 25 miles per hour, will make it feel like the single digits in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-20s on Friday. Not as windy, but wind chills will be in the teens through the afternoon. Scattered light snow chances are in the forecast this weekend through early next week. Highs will be in the 20s starting Friday through the middle of next week. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clearing skies, breezy and cold. Low of 6°. Wind chills below zero. THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy, and cold. High of 17°. Wind chills in the single digits. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 25. Wind chills in the teens.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

First Alert: Drizzle and Snow Wind Down/Could Be Slick In The Morning

DENVER(CBS)- After a rough evening commute caused by icy roads loaded with freezing drizzle and very, light snow moisture will gradually come to an end overnight. The areas that did pick up snow, didn’t see much. A few of our CBS4 Weather Watchers measured around a tenth of an inch on a thin layer of ice. Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Temperatures will cool by morning down into the teens for most areas of the Front Range and Northeastern Plains. This will keep the icy conditions on many surfaces in place for the morning commute. If you park your car outside plan a little extra time for scraping the windshield. Credit CBS4 Plan on slick spots and black ice on many side streets during your morning drive. There may also, be areas of patchy fog here and there. Especially, from North Denver and DIA up into Weld County. Most of that should burn off by 9am. That will lead to a mostly sunny but, cool Thursday. Credit CBS4 The next chance for snow and a possible First Alert Weather Day will be on Friday with a chance for snow by afternoon.
DENVER, CO

