Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (16-25) vs. Washington Wizards (22-20)

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (16-25) AT WASHINGTON WIZARDS (22-20) Saturday, January 15, 4:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Capital One Arena. LAST PORTLAND WIN: 132-121, 2/2/21 (Was.) LAST WASHINGTON WIN: 118-111, 2/20/21 (Por.) CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Was.) SERIES NOTES. • Saturday's game is the first matchup between Washington and Portland...

POWER RANKINGS » Rising & Showing Promise In Week 14

The Portland starting lineup has felt like a revolving door for much of the second quarter of the season. Between injuries, Covid-related absences, and other outside circumstances, the Trail Blazers have fielded 16 different starting lineups through 43 games this season. When compared to the 13 starting lineups used throughout all of last season, which was not particularly injury-free, it becomes clear that first-year head coach Chauncey Billups has had to do the most with the cards he’s been dealt this season. After an impressive 5-3 start to January without the services of their top two scorers, the Trail Blazers still sit seven games below .500, but these games without Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum have provided an opportunity for the other players to exhibit their growth and chemistry together in expanded roles. The proof is in the pudding for Portland's supporting cast who have had some stellar performances in recent games.
CJ Elleby (ankle) questionable Wednesday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers forward CJ Elleby is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Elleby missed Monday's tilt due to a sprained right ankle, but he entered that game day with a doubtful tag. This time, he is listed questionable, so he could suit up. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
Vinsanity Scale: Lakers' Russell Westbrook explodes for poster dunk vs. Jazz

Russell Westbrook threw down one of the dunks of the year, climbing Rudy Gobert for the highlight-reel play. Welcome to the Vinsanity Scale! In honour of one of the greatest in-game dunkers in NBA history, the Vinsanity Scale rates dunks on a scale of 1-4. Similar to the Horry Scale, the dunk in question is graded on the game situation, difficulty and celebration to answer one question: Would it make Half Man, Half Amazing proud?
