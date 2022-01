I am shocked to discover that Mesa County is larger than two U.S. states combined. I just can't get over the fact that you could fit the states of Delaware and Rhode Island inside Colorado's Mesa County. That totally blows my mind. I know that Mesa County is one of the larger counties in the state, but, still, it's just a county. We truly have two states in our country that are smaller in square miles than our little corner of the world here in western Colorado.

MESA COUNTY, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO