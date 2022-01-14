Big Transit Agency Introduces Public Wi-Fi Security App

Speed up the internet in your workspace—whether that’s at home or in the office—with the Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 tri-band Wi-Fi router. Delivering a combined Wi-Fi speed of 7.8 Gbps, it minimizes delays to enhance productivity. Moreover, this tri-band Wi-Fi router also features a 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi 6E devices and bandwidth-hungry applications. In fact, with 8 Wi-Fi streams, the Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 is one of the brand’s most powerful routers. Furthermore, it’s compatible with homes of up to 2,500 sq. ft., so it’ll cover devices in all areas of all rooms. This router’s elegant design houses 6 antennas for unmated signal strength, coverage, and performance. It also has a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port to provide Gigabit+ Internet connectivity. Finally, there are also 5 more ports for wired connections to other home devices.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO