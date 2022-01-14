ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Big Transit Agency Introduces Public Wi-Fi Security App

By Skip Descant
techwire.net
 5 days ago

The proliferation of Wi-Fi access on buses and trains has transit agencies considering steps to make Internet browsing safer for their riders. Los Angeles Metro (L.A. Metro), the third-largest transit provider in the nation, recently introduced a new app called LA Secure, which alerts users of cybersecurity threats such as identifying...

www.techwire.net

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

WI-Fi Alliance updated certification ensures better uploads and power use

Wi-Fi Alliance releases new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 Release 2 with new features to improve performance and power management. This certification update adds support for uplink multi-user MIMO to support greater upload activity. Power management features included broadcast target wake time (TWT), extended sleep time, and dynamic multi-user spatial multiplexing power...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Wi-Fi 6 Release 2 revealed

The past 12 months have seen the robust roll-out of technologies supporting the Wi-Fi 6 standard and it is estimated that nearly two billion Wi-Fi 6-compatible devices will enter the market in 2022. With demand growing, and to address future market needs and support more high-performance scenarios, the Wi-Fi Alliance,...
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Wi-Fi 6 receives more features for advanced Wi-Fi applications

The Wi-Fi Alliance has this week released a new update to the Wi-Fi 6 standard offering new features to improve power management for devices in enterprise and IoT deployments. Wi-Fi 6 Certified Release 2 includes new low power and sleep mode enhancements – including broadcast target wake time (TWT), extended sleep time, and dynamic multi-user spatial multiplexing power save (SMPS)- enable power optimization of multiple battery powered devices.
TECHNOLOGY
uticaphoenix.net

Why Does My Wi-Fi Say “Weak Security” on iPhone?

If you’re connecting to Wi-Fi with your iPhone and you see a message in Settings about “Weak Security,” it can be confusing and concerning. Here’s what it means—and how to fix it. Wi-Fi Security Standards Have Changed. Starting with iOS 14, Apple began warning iPhone...
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Low Power Wi-Fi Chipset Enables Precise Location Tracking

Numerous partnerships between technology companies, logistics companies, warehousing companies, procurement companies and more arise as the industry looks to circumvent the challenges that occur throughout the current crisis. These partnerships often create new strategies to provide better resilience and optimization for the supply chain. Technology providers Deeyook and Infineon partner amongst this to create a precise tracking program with limited battery power needs. Deeyook's location-as-a-service (LaaS) tracking solution is now equipped with Infineon's AIROC wi-fi chipsets that allow for wi-fi access without the need for excessive battery power.
ELECTRONICS
The Press

EnGenius Launches First Wi-Fi 6E Access Point for SMB Market

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a worldwide manufacturer of future-proof enterprise networking solutions, today announced the release of the very first Wi-Fi 6E access point designed for the SMB market. Featuring the Qualcomm Networking Pro 1210 platform, the ECW336 Wi-Fi 6E indoor ceiling mount tri-band access point has been developed for use in the recently unleashed 6 GHz spectrum.
TECHNOLOGY
Embedded.com

embedded news: Wi-Fi 6E, quantum IoT security, and 6G

A roundup of this week’s embedded news including Wi-Fi 6E news and products, IoT and cybersecurity, biocompatible semiconductors, as well as people and events news. In this week’s embedded news below, we cover IoT and cybersecurity to biocompatible semiconductors, safety critical railway signaling, battery management, network intelligence, as well as various sensors and modules.
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

Linx Technologies Introduces SMP RF Connectors for Cellular IoT, Wi-Fi, GNSS, SatCom Applications

Linx Technologies, a Merlin, OR based developer and manufacturer of antennas and connectors, has introduced a series of SMP RF connectors that deliver superior high frequency performance. An ideal solution for making board-to-board connections, the Linx SMP connectors combine compact size and convenient snap-on mating interface to provide a reliable, easy-to-use connection.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Buses And Trains#Smart Phone#Ios#La Secure#Google Play#Michigan Secure#L A Metro
Gadget Flow

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 tri-band Wi-Fi router offers a combined Wi-Fi speed of 7.8 Gbps

Speed up the internet in your workspace—whether that’s at home or in the office—with the Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 tri-band Wi-Fi router. Delivering a combined Wi-Fi speed of 7.8 Gbps, it minimizes delays to enhance productivity. Moreover, this tri-band Wi-Fi router also features a 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi 6E devices and bandwidth-hungry applications. In fact, with 8 Wi-Fi streams, the Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 is one of the brand’s most powerful routers. Furthermore, it’s compatible with homes of up to 2,500 sq. ft., so it’ll cover devices in all areas of all rooms. This router’s elegant design houses 6 antennas for unmated signal strength, coverage, and performance. It also has a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port to provide Gigabit+ Internet connectivity. Finally, there are also 5 more ports for wired connections to other home devices.
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

Do You Still Need a VPN for Public Wi-Fi?

Fergus is a freelance writer for How-To Geek. He has seven years of tech reporting and reviewing under his belt for a number of publications, including GameCrate and Cloudwards. He's written more articles and reviews about cybersecurity and cloud-based software than he can keep track of---and knows his way around Linux and hardware, too. Read more...
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Eero could be close to launching a Wi-Fi 6E mesh networking system

Amazon-owned Eero seems to be close to announcing new routers sometime soon, as new FCC filings appeared this week for devices that appear to be called the Eero 6 Plus and the Eero Pro 6E. That 6E branding for the Pro could indicate it will support Wi-Fi 6E, meaning it can take advantage of 6GHz spectrum for faster connections.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

5 Ways to Get Wi-Fi in Any Car, Old or New

There is no need to feel disheartened if your old car does not come with a WI-Fi facility. Thanks to technological innovations, now you have more options to get Wi-Fi in your vehicle than ever before. Over time, the techniques have also become cost-effective and offer more convenience to the...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
digg.com

How A Windows Bug Started The Whole 'Free Public Wi-Fi' Scam All Over The World

This is how a Windows XP bug, which Microsoft eventually fixed, began the a chain reaction of faux public wi-fi networks. Dessert hummus capitalizes on the chickpea's popularity as a health food, but hummus is more than a "healthy, high-protein" snack, and sweet iterations of it inspire disgust and claims of cultural appropriation.
COMPUTERS
avast.com

Wi-Fi Security: WEP vs WPA or WPA2

Data encryption tools protect sensitive data by scrambling it until it’s unreadable. Wi-Fi security protocols use cryptographic keys to randomize data to make it undecipherable. Since Wi-Fi systems use symmetrical encryption, the same key is used to encrypt and decrypt data. All Wi-Fi security protocols are certified by the...
TECHNOLOGY
lifewire.com

How to Share a Wi-Fi Password

IPhones or iPads can share your Wi-Fi password with other iOS contacts when devices are near each other and the other person tries to sign into your network. Android: You can go to Settings > Network & Internet, tap the gear icon next to your network, and choose share to generate a QR code others can scan to join your network.
CELL PHONES
gpsworld.com

Infineon and Deeyook collaborate on low-power Wi-Fi location

Deeyook specializes in wireless signal processing applicable to incumbent Wi-Fi/4G/5G modem firmware versions. The firmware extracts angles of wireless transmissions (direction finding, or DF), for commercial wireless tracking. Deeyook’s tracking capabilities are ultra-precise, providing location information within 10 cm/4 in, passively exploiting the install base of 1.7 billion wireless access points worldwide.
TECHNOLOGY
thekatynews.com

10 tips about how to extend your home wi-fi

Discover how to expand the wireless internet signal, Wi-Fi, indoors and allow simultaneous use of the network without loss of speed and quality. A good Wi-Fi signal indoors is essential so that everyone who lives there can develop their activities. So, find out today which are the 10 tips that we have separated to expand the signal in your home.
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

Qorvo Introduces Wi-Fi 6E FEMs that Cover the Full 6 GHz Band

Qorvo, a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world introduced the first wideband Wi-Fi front-end module (FEM) covering the 5.1 GHz to 7.1 GHz bands for customer premises equipment (CPE). Qorvo’s new wideband QPF4730 can provide full-frequency support for both Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E enterprise solutions.
ELECTRONICS
cntraveler.com

Why Don’t Planes Have Free Wi-Fi Yet?

There was a time, not even five years ago, when we were all still expected to pay for Wi-Fi, particularly at hotels and airports. You might get 20 minutes of free service to start, or be asked to pony up your private data via Facebook to get access. Free Wi-Fi was a bonus, a little luxury. That sliver of an era has passed seemingly everywhere but on airplanes. Flights are now often the few hours where you’re still forced to unplug—or pay handsomely for an often terrible signal.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy