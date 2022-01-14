ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Adds Tulane Transfer DL Jeffery Johnson

By Josh Callaway
 5 days ago
Oklahoma is staying busy in the transfer portal.

Brent Venables and the Sooners have been active adding transfers to bolster their roster over the past few weeks, and Friday was no different.

Tulane transfer defensive lineman Jeffery Johnson announced he would be taking his talents to Norman for the 2022 season.

Johnson, like many of Oklahoma’s transfer additions so far, is a veteran player with a lot of football under his belt.

In four seasons with the Green Wave, Johnson has played in 42 career games amassing 135 total tackles including 15 tackles for loss and ten sacks.

He now joins a defensive line room under Todd Bates that is growing increasingly impressive.

The Sooners already added Hawaii transfer Jonah Laulu this offseason to match with returning playmakers such as Jalen Redmond and Reggie Grimes, among others.

