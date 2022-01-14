ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma LB DaShaun White Announces He Will Return to Sooners in 2022

By Josh Callaway
 5 days ago
Oklahoma is getting one of their best back for another year.

After losing a plethora of defensive starters to the NFL Draft or the transfer portal so far this offseason, the Sooners got some welcomed good news on Friday.

Senior linebacker DaShaun White officially announced that he would be returning to Norman in 2022 for his fifth season.

White simply cited “unfinished business” in his announcement on Twitter, as he chooses to stick with OU into the new regime under head coach Brent Venbables.

On the field, White has been one of the more productive players for Oklahoma in his career that has seen him get lots of playing time dating back to his freshman 2018 campaign.

In 12 games last year, the Texas product accumulated 66 total tackles with five tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

With other key pieces of the defense not returning such as linebackers Brian Asamoah and Nik Bonitto, defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey and Isaiah Thomas, and safeties Delarrin Turner-Yell and Pat Fields, White’s decision will certainly be a welcomed sight for Venables and company.

Heading into 2022, White will likely be viewed as one of the key pieces for Oklahoma defensively both on the field and off as one the faces and voices of a team that has undergone heavy turnover.

