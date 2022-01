Einstein Bros. Bagels is making its bagels more available than ever, adding its Take & Toast Bagels to shelves of Walmart in more than 3,500 locations nationwide. “Through our collaboration with Walmart, we can now offer our iconic, fresh bagels inside Walmart stores across the country so consumers can experience craveable, fresh-from-the-oven bagels from the comfort of their homes,” says Ernie Mattin, head of consumer packaged goods, Einstein Bros. Bagels. “We take bagel innovation seriously in our bakeries and we are proud to offer that same fresh-baked bagel experience at home, ensuring everyone can have a taste of America’s best bagels. Our Take & Toast Bagels have no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup, making them the best off-the-shelf option to get your bagel fix almost anywhere in the United States.”

