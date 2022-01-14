ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico seizes Kellogg’s cereal over labeling

The Spokesman-Review
 5 days ago

MEXICO CITY – Mexico has seized 380,000 boxes of Corn Flakes, Special K and other Kellogg’s cereals, claiming the boxes had cartoon drawings on them in violation of recently enacted laws aimed at improving children’s diets. While Corn Flakes or Rice Krispies are clearly not the...

www.spokesman.com

