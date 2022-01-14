ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Importance of Fire Protection

hcfd.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProper fire protection is essential to the survival of any business. It involves learning the causes of fire, using appropriate fire suppression and detection equipment, and adhering to building construction regulations. Generally, fire protection is divided into two different approaches: active and passive. In active-fire protection, measures are taken to prevent...

www.hcfd.org

clarkstonnews.com

Fire chief elated with new bill protecting firefighters

Governor Gretchen Whitmer in early December signed House Bill 4171, which will extend compensation benefits to more Michigan firefighters who were injured as a result of their service in the line of duty. House Bill 4171 would amend the Worker’s Disability Compensation Act to include forest fire officers, and fire/crash...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Fire danger important reminder: Property Maintenance

FRITCH, Texas (KVII) — When a house or structure catches on fire, seconds can be the difference in life or death. There are some important things a homeowner can do to keep your property ready for firefighters in case of an emergency. “We don’t have time to clean up...
FRITCH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#Fire Safety#Fire Suppression#Signage#Intl#Firestop Council
WCIA

Catlin Fire Protection District facing major staff shortage

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – One fire department is helping another because of a major staff shortage. The wall at Catlin Fire Protection District in Vermilion County used to be full of firefighter gear. But these days, they’re struggling to find volunteers. They currently have 16 people signed up to help. Normally, around six firefighters […]
CATLIN, IL
Saratogian

Family and Fire Fighter Protection Act signed into law

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed the Family and Fire Fighter Protection Act into law, prohibiting the use of flame retardants in furniture, mattresses and electronics cases. A growing body of scientific literature links chemicals used as flame retardants to cancer, hormone disruption, reproductive problems and reduced...
LAW
ocala-news.com

Marion County Fire Rescue awarded funds for protective equipment

Marion County firefighters received approval from county commissioners this week to purchase new protective equipment. Marion County Fire Rescue submitted an application and was awarded $22,998 from the Florida Firefighter Decontamination Equipment Grant Program. This program helps provide financial assistance to protect the health and safety of firefighters. Funds from...
MARION COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: Emergency Nurses Arrive To Help Hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday that emergency medical teams have begun arriving at Minnesota’s health care facilities. Walz announced last week the state would allocate $40 million to support staffing at hospitals. More than 100 nurses will head to 23 hospitals this week, he said. Another 100 nurses will arrive after that. The hospitals getting the help: pic.twitter.com/BFuF3DkFcm — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) January 19, 2022 These nurses will work up to 60 hours per week for 60 days, according to Walz. “As we confront the Omicron variant in the weeks ahead, the best way for Minnesotans to help our hospitals is to get vaccinated and get boosted for COVID-19, wear a mask in public, and get tested and stay home if you’re sick,” Walz said. As of Monday, 71% of hospitals across the state reported zero available ICU beds. There are 1,610 patients in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19, of which 248 are in the ICU.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Experts Say Distinction In Hospitalization Numbers Important As California Case Rates Dip

MARIN COUNTY (KPIX 5) – New numbers from California state health officials Wednesday show COVID-19 cases are going down slightly. Despite there being 98,000 new cases, test positivity has dropped to just under 21%. Some leading health experts believe the latest headlines about the record number of hospitalizations can be misleading, saying the distinction between patients hospitalized for COVID-19, versus with COVID, is more critical during the omicron surge. “A lot more patients come in with something that isn’t Omicron, but they test positive.  You come in with a broken leg, and oh my gosh you happen to have Omicron,” said Chief...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento First Responders Blast Long Emergency Room Wait Times At Capitol Hearing

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — First responders at the California State Capitol on Wednesday blasted hours-long wait times to transfer patients to emergency rooms. Emergency health workers voiced their growing frustration during a hearing, saying the wait times are bad for patients and keep them from other calls. Some agencies reported waiting up to eight hours to transfer patients to emergency rooms. Many reported waiting several hours because no one is available to receive new patients — a problem made worse as the COVID-19 omicron variant stretches hospitals thin. “It’s only a matter of time before a community member will die simply because they could...
SACRAMENTO, CA

