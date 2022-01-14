Whitecaps D Javain Brown signs contract extension

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots are already in offseason mode following Saturday night’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. New England signed six players to future contracts on Monday, including practice squad receiver Kristian Wilkerson. Wilkerson has shown a lot of upside over his two years with the Patriots, appearing in four games while spending most of his time on the team’s practice squad. He was elevated for three games during the 2021 season, and made the most out of his Week 17 start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, catching four passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Those were the first...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO