MLS

Whitecaps D Javain Brown signs contract extension

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Javain Brown signed a contract extension through the 2024 MLS season. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team. The contract holds a club option for the 2025 season. "We are very pleased...

