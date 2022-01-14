ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

SCREAM 3 Was Once… Better?

By Brian Collins
FANGORIA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLater this week, millions of Scream fans will finally be able to add a new entry to their obligatory rankings, something that once seemed unlikely due to both the underwhelming box office of 2011's Scream 4 and the 2015 death of Wes Craven, who had helmed all entries. Who would dare...

www.fangoria.com

arcamax.com

'Scream' review: It's smug, bloody and fairly entertaining. Neve Campbell leads a better cast than this latest sequel deserves

Everything new is old again. In 1978, the year “Halloween” came out, the stage thriller “Deathtrap” opened on Broadway, with a plot (like its reference point, “Sleuth”) about a desperate mystery writer tempted, lethally, by the persistent clichés of his chosen genre. Like a lot of fabulously profitable escapism, it was a contraption about itself, and it worked just well enough and no better, with a jolt or two in between wisecracks.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Win movie merchandise with Scream

To celebrate the release of Scream (cert 18), exclusively in cinemas from January 14, we have teamed with Paramount Pictures UK to offer you the chance to win a spooky prize bundle, featuring a heat changing mug and a special SCREAM hoodie!. Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Final Trailer: “Scream”

Paramount Pictures has released one final trailer for “Scream,” the fifth entry in the horror-comedy franchise that began back with Wes Craven’s 1996 original. The 2022 sequel reunites surviving members of the original cast, including the core trio of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, along with Scream 4’s Marley Shelton and some newcomers to the franchise.
MOVIES
IGN

Scream Review

This is a spoiler-free review of Scream, which will hit theaters Jan 14. Reboots, sequels, “requels”… they’re all hard to execute well. Everyone wants something different, and if those desires aren’t met, then sometimes things in fandom can get messy. Scream is here to maniacally cackle in the face of fan disdain for rehashes that dare attempt to reinvent their precious franchise, and maybe some folks will be a little bit mad at that! But it’s hard to be angry when the material is just so damn good.
MOVIES
FANGORIA

SCREAM Featurette: "Return To Woodsboro"

A new Scream featurette just dropped and we are devouring these appetizers and licking our plates clean as we near the official release date. Original stars Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette discuss the importance of the original and Campbell acknowledges they "knew we were a part of something that felt like it was on fire."
MOVIES
Houston Chronicle

I scream, you scream, we all scream for no more 'Scream' movies

The "Scream" franchise began in 1996 as a piece of brilliant meta-horror: a slasher movie, directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson, that cleverly critiqued the conventions of the genre in a way that was genuinely scary, genuinely funny and, most important, fun. The idea of a masked serial killer who uses the arch insights of a slasher-movie fan to torment his victims, also slasher-movie fans, before killing them was slyly, pleasurably circular. But by the time "Scream 4" rolled around - the last installment by its original collaborators before Craven's 2015 death - the filmmakers didn't seem to care if we were laughing with their wit or at their laziness, as I wrote of the 2011 sequel.
MOVIES
FANGORIA

Score! The Sweet Sounds of SCREAM

Scream's enormous success will forever be intertwined with the failure of the genre that it resuscitated — and that may be why its music is at once wonderfully unique and a familiar echo of scores for the movies that preceded it. Slasher movies had reached the lowest ebb in...
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

Scream 6: Will there be another Scream movie?

Scream 6 isn't guaranteed, but given the new movie has been a hit with critics, you can't rule out a Ghostface return. The new movie, simply titled Scream, sees the iconic boogeyman target a new group of teenagers to unearth secrets from Woodsboro's deadly past. Naturally, this ends up involving the OG Scream trio of Sidney, Dewey and Gale.
MOVIES
IGN

The Complete Scream Timeline

Do you like scary movies? Scream is bringing Ghostface back to theaters for the fifth time and Sydney Prescott just can't catch a break. From high school boyfriends to the falsely accused and long lost half brothers, the meta slasher franchise has hounded Neve Campbell with grizzly murder since 1996. So before the 2022 Scream (NOT Scream 5, mind you) hits screens, catch up on the entire timeline of Scream. The Franchise started by horror icon Wes Craven has given us some truly incredible highs, from Drew Barrymore in a gory pitch perfect cold open in the original film to franchise stalwarts Courtney Cox as Gail Weathers and David Arquette as sometimes police officer Dewey Riley and their romance, to memorable cameos from Alison Brie, pre I Know What You Did Last Summer Sarah Michelle Gellar, Mandalorian ally Timothy Olyphant and Freddy Krueger himself. Scream invigorated the slasher sub genre of horror films in the 90s, inspiring countless copycats, some that worked, and some... not so much. Ghostface has his knife sharpened for a release date of January 14.
MOVIES
Washington City Paper

Scream: Take Five

At one point during Scream, the fifth entry in the slasher horror series that nonetheless opts for the original’s title, someone enumerates on the idea of a “requel.” Like 2018’s Halloween or even Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the requel splits the difference of a remake and a sequel, continuing the story with new characters while preserving the structure of the original tale—and the familiar faces—that made the franchise such a success. Self-awareness has always been a staple of the Scream films and the new characters find modern ways to be ironic and clever, while Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette assure longtime fans the filmmakers have not forgotten their roots. Their intentions are commendable, except this Scream cannot do the one thing the original did over 25 years ago: It forgets to be scary.
MOVIES
Canyon News

“Scream” Is Brutal, Bloody Fun

HOLLYWOOD—Look, I have been a fan of the “Scream” franchise since the first flick arrived in 1996 and the buzz about the flick was so strong, you couldn’t help, but say, why haven’t I seen this movie. Fast forward 25 years later, and we have our fifth installment in the franchise amply titled “Scream,” the 2022 version. Is it a remake or reboot? No, it’s a reimagining of the classic, but a sequel at the same time and a bunch of other names that characters in the flick coin the current state of horror as well.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
JSTOR Daily

We All “Scream” for the Metatextual

With its first film debuting in 1996, the Scream franchise has succeeded by self-critiquing its own genres: slasher films, and horror in general. Through the first four movies, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) survived by mostly following “the rules.”. In a 2005 journal article, published between Scream 3 and Scream...
MOVIES
FANGORIA

Perchance To Scream: Why I Will Always Be a SCREAM Fanatic

It's time to Scream once again! The long-awaited fifth installment in the magnificent "Scream" series will be released tonight! Its title? Scream! Everyone has their favorite scary movie, and mine happens to be the seminal 1996 original. Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson's slasher opus is a masterful whodunit with plenty of twists, turns, and stomach churns. To me, it is as sacred as Halloween is to most fear fans. Despite a plethora of imitators and a few less-than-perfect sequels (and the more-than-perfect Scream 2), Scream '96 has lost none of its power. While I appreciate it as just superb entertainment, it means a little bit more to me.
MOVIES
Bowling Green Daily News

Latest 'Scream' a fun reboot

Ghostface is back with a vengeance in “Scream,” the latest reboot of the meta horror franchise that debuted in 1996. The latest installment returns to the franchise’s basics with a fun, self-aware and blood-soaked whodunit that successfully honors its past while providing a fresh spin that works as a standalone film.
MOVIES
chimesnewspaper.com

“Scream” is an unsuccessful revival

“Scream,” also known as “Scream 5,” is the latest entry in the famous ‘90s slasher franchise, made famous by its self-awareness of the classic horror films tropes that defined the genre for decades. The original director, the late Wes Craven, left the series on an indefinite hiatus.
MOVIES

