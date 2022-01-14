SCREAM 3 Was Once… Better?

Do you like scary movies? Scream is bringing Ghostface back to theaters for the fifth time and Sydney Prescott just can't catch a break. From high school boyfriends to the falsely accused and long lost half brothers, the meta slasher franchise has hounded Neve Campbell with grizzly murder since 1996. So before the 2022 Scream (NOT Scream 5, mind you) hits screens, catch up on the entire timeline of Scream. The Franchise started by horror icon Wes Craven has given us some truly incredible highs, from Drew Barrymore in a gory pitch perfect cold open in the original film to franchise stalwarts Courtney Cox as Gail Weathers and David Arquette as sometimes police officer Dewey Riley and their romance, to memorable cameos from Alison Brie, pre I Know What You Did Last Summer Sarah Michelle Gellar, Mandalorian ally Timothy Olyphant and Freddy Krueger himself. Scream invigorated the slasher sub genre of horror films in the 90s, inspiring countless copycats, some that worked, and some... not so much. Ghostface has his knife sharpened for a release date of January 14.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO