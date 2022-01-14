ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automotive OEM Coatings Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Automotive OEM Coatings Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and revenue...

Adhesion Barriers Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Adhesion Barriers Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Adhesion Barriers Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and revenue forecasting. The report...
Activated Carbon Market | Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments And Future Investments

The global activated carbon market is expected to hit $5,129 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2016 to 2022. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. Rising...
India Smart Home Market Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR Of More Than 35% By 2026 | Zigbee Technology Has More Than 65% Market Share In Home Automation.

A smart home refers to a convenient home arrangement where appliances can be automatically controlled remotely from anyplace with an internet connection using a smart phone or other networked device. In Indian households, people are making swing towards smart equipments as they look for more gear that care of routine tasks like operating lights, blinds, fans, heaters, ACs, and various others appliances. Home automation technology is mainly segregated into two types wiring system and wireless system.
Industrial PROFINET Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Industrial PROFINET Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Industrial PROFINET Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and revenue forecasting. The report...
Coffee Beans Market to Register a CAGR of 6.1% by 2024 | Illycaff S.p.A., Caribou Coffee

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, Coffee Beans Market by Product and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2024," the global coffee beans market size was valued at $10,471 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $15,635 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2024. Europe dominated the global market, accounting for around one-third share of the total revenue.
Brazil Automotive Tire Market Registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027 - MICHELIN , Continental AG , Maxxis International , Nokian Tyres , Sumitomo Rubber Industries

Automotive tire is the circular vehicle component made of rubber used to cover the wheel's rim externally. The major function of the tire is to protect the wheel rim and offer tractive force between the road surface and the vehicle. Since it is manufactured from rubber, it also provides a flexible cushion, thereby reducing the impact of the vibrations and absorbs the shock of the vehicle. Rubber tire consists of tread, jointless cap piles, beads, and other materials, which include synthetic rubber, carbon black, and fabric. There is an exponential increase in the demand for tires due to rise in demand for vehicle production to cater to the surge in requirement of vehicles across all segments. Thus, the tire demand is ultimately governed by automobile production. The automotive tire market trends are decided on the basis of forecast from 2020 to 2027.
Smart Machines Market Share, Industry Developments, Opportunities, Revenue, Demand, Growth Analysis and Impact of COVID

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest report, published on the smart machines market 2020, parleys about different factors influencing the market. MRFR study reveals that the world market of smart machine can thrive at a high pace in the assessment period. Machining systems and associated tools have experienced substantial rise in their utility across different sectors in recent years. Technological improvements, along with increased research and development undertakings can result in the introduction of smart machines innovations that can support the expansion of the smart machines market. Smart machines enabled by machine to machine (M2M) solution can eliminate issues associated with taking decisions or solving problems, without the intervention of human labor. This results in improved performance threshold of repetitive tasks by causing rise in speeds and accuracy.
Glass Wafer Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the glass wafer market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the glass wafer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%-8%. In this market, 200 nm and 150 nm is the largest segment by wafer size, whereas consumer electronics are largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth of the consumer electronics industry.
Cardiac Marker Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Cardiac Marker Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Cardiac Marker Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and revenue forecasting. The report contains several major features to gaining a vital market assessment. The report likewise offers top players in this market. The research includes in- depth insight into the global size, share, and developments, along with the growth rate of the Cardiac Marker Market to evaluate its expansion during the course of the predicted period. The Cardiac Marker market report details insights on crucial factors responsible for the growth of the market shareholders and new players.
Brake System Market Expected to reach $61.2 billion by 2027

Brake system is a mechanical or electrical device that enables vehicle slow down or stop as per the driver's requirement. Brakes are one of the important parts of vehicles. Brake system includes aset of components such as brake pedal, master cylinder, brake calipers, brake shoes, brake disc, brake rotor, brake drum, brake lining, and hoses. Brake system market growth is totally dependent on the performance of the end use industries such as automotive, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, mining equipment,and industrial trucks. To slow down or stop the vehicle or equipment at a desired level is most crucial factor as it is associated with work efficiency and loss of human life. The extreme working conditions such as construction and mining activities require a durable and cost-effective brake system to attain the desired working output. The drum brakes are the commonly usedbrakes across all the end-use industries due to its simple construction andcost effectiveness.
Global Plant-Based Milk Market Is Expected To Take A Strong Growth & Will Reach The Market Size Of USD 25 Billion By 2026

Plant based milk is an alternative to Dairy Milk, which is made from base ingredients like Soy, Almond, Oat, Rice, Coconut, Cashew, Hazelnut, Hemp, Pea and others. It is of two types, Plain Milk or Flavoured Milk. Flavoured plant milks come in varied flavours like Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla, and Coffee, Hazelnut, Mocha, Berry, Banana, Coconut and others. The global climatic changes, increasing deforestation, lactose intolerance, gastric problems, indigestion and animal cruelty has led to a push to the vegan or plant based food products. Given this reasons, increasingly people around the globe are turning vegetarian, vegan, or even flexitarian. The vegan trend is in the air, due to its large presence over various social media platforms over the internet. It plays a pivotal role in luring the young demographics to turn to plant based milk.
Aerospace Foam Market Report With Useful Insights on to Which Sectors Holding the Largest Industry Share with Players - BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation

Aerospace Foam Market was valued at $4,584 million in 2016, and is expected to garner $7,482 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2017 - 2023. On the basis of type segment, polyurethane foam occupied more than two-fifths share in 2016. Aerospace foams are materials...
India Packaged Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Analysis | Fruit Juice Market Is Expected To Grow With The CAGR Of 19% By 2026

The India packaged beverages (drink) are classified majorly in two fragments Packaged Non-Alcoholic Beverages & Packaged Alcoholic Beverages. The Non - Alcoholic Beverages (no alcoholic contain) are further branched into the Carbonate d Beverages and Non-Carbonated Beverages. The Packaged Carbonated Beverages contain dissolved carbon dioxide (CO2). As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested mixing at least 2%fruit juice in aerated drinks in order to help distressed farmers find a new market for their produce. The carbonated beverages includes carbonated soft drinks, energy Drinks and sparkling water while in non-carbonated beverages includes juice drinks, sports Drinks, syrup/squash, and milk based drinks, bottled water, etc. The carbonated soft drinks are generally sweet in taste and are demand widely. The energy drinks contain caffeine in a measurable amount around 145-150mg/lit while sports drinks possess large amount of electrolytes, vitamins, minerals (sodium, calcium, potassium etc.) and protein too with the carbohydrate in the form of sugar.
Aviation Lubricants Market to reach $2.84 billion by 2027 || NYCO , LANXESS, Nye Lubricants , ROCOL , JET-LUBE

The global aviation lubricants market was valued at $2.24 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.84 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2%. Lubricants are used to reduce friction and wear between two moving parts/surface of aircrafts. Lubrication plays a vital role in safe operation of any type of aircraft and has to be replaced periodically as a part of maintenance process. In addition, use of lubricants allows aircrafts to operate at ultimate performance and efficiency.
Heavy Construction Equipment Market $2,40,496.0 million in 2027 CAGR of 4.2% from 2020-2027

This research report will give you deep insights about the Heavy Construction Equipment Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 354 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
Laparoscopy Devices Market in Indian Is Growing At A CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027 | Latest Research Report

Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that assists in the diagnosis of various abdominal and pelvic disorders, such as cysts, adhesions, fibroids, and infection that occurs in the female pelvic organs. Laparoscopy is also known as keyhole surgery, and it is performed by creating a small incision. Laparoscopes are inserted through a small incision in the abdomen, which captures pictures of the abdominal organs. This procedure also assists in performing a biopsy of tissues and surgeries, such as cholecystectomy (laparoscopic gallbladder surgery), appendectomies (removal of appendix) and anti-reflux surgery, treatment for acid reflux, also known as GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease).
Soft Robotics Market Sales is Expected to Reach $3.41 Billion by 2027, Surge in Innovation of Next-Generation Healthcare Technology, Drives the Growth

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Soft Robotics Market by Type (Soft Grippers, Cobots, Inflated Robotics, and Exoskeleton), Component (Hardware and Software), and End User (Healthcare, Advanced Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Logistics, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to a report, the global soft robotics market size was valued at $573.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach at $3.41 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% from 2020 to 2027.The considerable investments in the healthcare sector primarily drive the soft robotics market growth. Besides, rapid automation of industries creates lucrative opportunities for the development of new soft robots; thereby, fueling the market growth.
Virtual Receptionist Service Market Size Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Market Growth and Forecasts by 2028

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Virtual Receptionist Service Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status (2022-2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Smith.ai, AnswerConnect, Ruby, A&A Communications, Abby Connect, AnswerCalifornia, AnswerFirst, AnswerForce, Davinci Meeting Rooms, Easybee, Fusion Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Gabbyville, Go Answer, HitRate Solutions, MAP Communications, MoveUp Solutions, My Receptionist, MyTasker, Numa, Office Sense, Professional Communications Messaging Service, ReceptionHQ, Sound Telecom, Specialty Answering Service, Sunshine Communication Services, The SaaSy People, Vicky Virtual Receptionists, Virtalent, VoiceNation & Virtual Assistant Services etc.
Wavelength Division Multiplexer (WDM) Market Size is Expected to Reach $5.61 Billion by 2027

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wavelength Division Multiplexer (WDM) Market by Type (CWDM and DWDM) and Industry Vertical (IT & Telecommunication, Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, and Medical & Healthcare): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, and investment feasibility.
Isostatic Pressing Market Size is Expected to Reach $7.97 Billion by 2027 | Asia-Pacific would Exhibit the Highest CAGR

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Isostatic Pressing Market by Offering (Services and Systems), Type (Hot Isostatic Pressing and Cold Isostatic Pressing), HIP Capacity (Small-Sized HIP, Medium-Sized HIP, and Large-Sized HIP), CIP Process Type (Dry-Bag Pressing and Wet-Bag Pressing), Application (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Precision Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Power, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, and investment feasibility.
